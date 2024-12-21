Dark Web Scam Targets Trump With Shocking Assassination Claims: Work of Alleged Crowfunding Site

A dark web site called "Destroy Trump" has appeared, which claims to raise funds for an assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump.

Launched two weeks ago, the site says it has collected $13,245 of a $30,000 goal. However, a closer look reveals it could be a malicious crowdfunding scam.

Allegations of a Sinister Plan

As Daily Dot discovers, an anonymous author of the site claims to have the "right skills," "right acquaintances," and a "plan" to conduct the attack he allegedly is going to commit. A bold plea for money accompanies these claims:

"I need your help. I need money. Every dollar will help. I need to raise $30,000. We don't have much time left. Please help me! Let's do it together!"

Below the statement are Bitcoin and Monero cryptocurrency wallets asking users to donate anonymously.

No Evidence of Money Raised

Although the creator says that they have gotten a lot closer to the target amount, an analysis of the cryptocurrency wallets associated with the website shows no actual transactions. This is a red flag to the fraudulent nature of the website, which shows its true intention is just to exploit people's fear and curiosity for money.

Secret Service Response and Context

The Daily Dot reached out to the Secret Service for comment on the site but did not hear back at the time of writing. This isn't the first time people have made threats against Trump.

In July, an attacker shot Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania but didn't even manage to draw blood. In September, a would-be attacker at Trump International Golf Club was caught by Secret Service officers at West Palm Beach in Florida.

Dark Web Scams Keep on Increasing in Numbers

The "Destroy Trump" site is one example of a bigger trend: fraudulent schemes on the dark web are multiplying in number. From so-called "hitman" services to dubious crowdfunding sites, operations like these thrive in the dark corners of the internet-only accessible via specialized browsers.

One such example is the notorious "Assassination Market," launched in 2014 by a self-proclaimed anarchist. The site permitted users to crowdfund bounties on high-profile individuals, including then-President Barack Obama and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

According to reports, assassins could claim funds by presenting proof of their actions.

Vigilance Still Needed Amid This Kind of Deception

While the "Destroy Trump" site is frightening in itself, the fact that it is not credible at all and has clear deceptive intentions speaks to a far greater issue: awareness and diligence about dark web scams are needed.

This is one example of why law enforcement monitoring and disruption of such activity can be so important.

Because misinformation and fraud can happen so quickly in the information age, it is something that users should approach skeptically and make cyber safety a priority.

In September, a new study revealed that misinformation labels may backfire among Trump supporters. However, it's also important that it affects all people regardless of age, status, or symbol and—regardless if you're a Trump loyalist or not.