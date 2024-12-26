Samsung Smart Glasses: Everything You Need to Know About Its AR Before Rumored 2025 Drop

Every year, there is a new and exciting product from Samsung that is introduced and made available later on, last year, the company focused on the Galaxy Ring announced during the Galaxy S24 event. This year, rumors claimed that Samsung will introduce its version of smart glasses which remains unnamed, featuring augmented reality (AR) capabilities for all to enjoy.

Next year's massive and explosive rumored product for Samsung is yet another wearable from the company, but this time, the South Korean tech giant will focus on a new kind of device according to various rumors.

Samsung Smart Glasses is Coming: Everything You Need to Know

Leakers are now centering on an upcoming Samsung smart glasses that is coming next year, and like the previous teaser about a new wearable from the South Korean Big Tech, it will be unveiled come Unpacked 2025.

However, the leaker claimed that it is likely that Samsung will only show images and videos of the smart glasses' prototype instead of showing off the real thing, and much remains unknown about the device as of this writing.

Just in: Samsung is set to unveil a prototype of its augmented reality (AR) glasses, currently in development, during the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event early next year, likely in the form of videos or images.



One of the key features of these new smart glasses will be augmented reality, and it is known that the world has long been awaiting the "real" AR glasses in the tech industry which feature a heads-up display, real-time detection features, and more. The leaker also shared a corroborating story from a Korean news publication platform which claims that the prototype will be unveiled next year.

According to the leaks, Samsung will also feature an introduction to the new XR (extended reality) platform that will power the experience of its future AR glasses, but there are still no exact details behind the software.

The story from the Korean publication revealed that this device would be called the "UNPACER AR Glasses," based on the translation, but it remains unknown if this will be the wearable's official name. Additionally, the Korean source claimed that it would weigh around 50 grams, and will also feature AI capabilities that will help users complete payments, but it said that Samsung will demo the device, unlike Jukanlosreve's claims.

Further reports claimed that the upcoming smart glasses from Samsung will rival the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses which offers a camera that can capture the outside world, but it is a device that does not feature AR capabilities.

Galaxy Unpacked in January 2025 to Feature AR Wearable

As revealed by Jukanlosreve, the company will unveil the new wearable device's early prototype come the said event, to be teased by the company after the expected Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup. Instead of the smartphone event focusing solely on the new flagship smartphone from the company, it will also feature the AR wearable that may steal the show, similar to the Galaxy Ring's teaser.

The Race to Deliver the First Real AR Glasses

There are many companies who were rumored to be working on real AR glasses that would be able to deliver legitimate augmented reality features as is expected, to be the first to introduce it to the consumer world. Meta is one of those companies rumored to do so, following up on its Meta Ray-Bans.

On the other hand, the classic rival of Samsung, Apple, was also rumored to be developing its AR glasses for users that will take advantage of its Vision Pro success.