Apple iPhone 17 Air New Rumor: Cheaper Price Set to be at $899, With Tradeoffs From Pro Models

Previous reports claimed that Apple's new iPhone variant under the next series, the iPhone 17 Air, would be the most expensive device there is, but that would not be the case according to the latest rumored claims. It was previously revealed that Cupertino would be ushering in a new era for the iPhone smartphones and offering a thinner version across its entire history, but that change will set the device at the most expensive pricing.

The good thing is that the latest rumors claim that this device would still be cheaper compared to the renowned flagship Pro versions of the devices, particularly as they offer improved components and features.

Apple iPhone 17 Air Rumors: Not the Most Expensive Device

The Wall Street Journal is back with another report of the iPhone 17 Air's pricing come its expected Fall event next year when it introduces the new variant, and the rumor confirmed that it will indeed be a cheaper device than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. One of the biggest reasons why the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be cheaper is because it will have fewer features compared to the said Pro versions.

It also contradicts the past reports which claimed that the iPhone 17 Air would be the most expensive variant in the lineup because of the efforts and different methods of engineering that would be used for this thinner version.

The rumors claimed that Apple would be able to reduce its size to 2 millimeters smaller than the current lineup's flagship, the iPhone 16 series, which sports an 8-millimeter thickness size. The latest claim said that possibly, the iPhone 17 Air would be featuring a starting price of $899, similar to the iPhone 16 Plus starting price at present, which is $400 less than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Air is Set to Be the Mid-Tier Variant.

The iPhone 17 Air would have fewer features compared to the Pro versions and this is the reason behind the cheaper pricing of the device. One of the biggest changes here is the simplified camera system that would feature a drastic downgrade compared to the Pro versions.

Apple's iPhone 17 Lineup Rumors

Over the past months, the iPhone 17 rumors have been appearing left and right to deliver the latest scoops regarding the next-gen smartphone from the Cupertino tech giant which is being revered as the massive upgrade the lineup has seen for years. One of the biggest reasons behind this is the 12GB RAM upgrade from the current 6GB RAM from the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 16 series.

However, the biggest rumor to date that still stands regarding the iPhone 17 lineup is that it will feature a new variant that will remove the iPhone 17's Plus version with the iPhone 17 Air. This was specifically called this way as it would be similar to the MacBook Air which offers the lighter and slimmer versions of the computer, and in this case, for the smartphone lineup.

The rumors now have mostly centered on Apple's iPhone 17 Air device, and it is because this would be the first true revamp that the smartphone lineup would see in years, and be the thinnest iPhone there is. The latest rumors now confirm that the iPhone 17 Air would indeed be cheaper than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, placing it at still an attainable price range and similar to its predecessor's pricing.