Did Apple Leak New MacBook Air Models For 2025? Unreleased Variants to Boast M4 Chip

The unintended leak from Apple's side on the release of macOS 15.2 has confirmed that yes, next-generation 2025 MacBook Air models will be unveiled, both 13 and 15 inches with an M4 chip.

What specifications should the next-generation laptops have?

Unseen Leakage Boosts Interest Of MacBook Lovers

In the new macOS 15.2 update, Apple has surprised everybody by including restore files for two models that are yet to be released, namely the MacBook Air (13-inch release year M4 2025) and the MacBook Air (15-inch release year M4 2025) as reported by MacRumors.

This is not really surprising as it is said that Apple updates these popular laptops, but it is quite unusual because Apple is known for its very private policy.

Release Window

The earlier report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also pointed out that the Cupertino giant has planned to manufacture new MacBook Air models from January to March 2025. However, this approximately matches Apple's typical schedule of product announcements, so we don't think it is out of the ordinary yet.

M4 Chip and Upgraded Performance

The M4 chip will be the highlight of these laptops. Geekbench benchmark tests show that the M4 chip delivers about 25% better multi-core CPU performance than its predecessor, the M3 chip.

This should make the new MacBook Air models a significant productivity, creativity, and general user experience upgrade for professionals and casual users alike.

Design and Feature Expectations

Though there won't be major design changes, Apple is said to be bringing several minor yet important upgrades:

Center Stage Camera: Improved video conferencing capabilities with auto-framing technology.

Thunderbolt 4 Ports: The step from Thunderbolt 3 offers faster data transfer and supports more devices.

Efficiency Enhancements: Optimized performance for everyday and demanding applications.

These improvements are expected to result in the sleek and lean look that MacBook Air buyers prefer while maintaining functionality performance.

Apple's Latest Chip Rollouts for M4

The new MacBook Air variants will come after Apple has provided its latest M4 chipset for the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Mini. All these devices have gone through the update.

Why the Leak Matters

Leaked accidents are very rare from Apple. It, therefore, attracts great interest among tech fans and followers of the industry.

The leak has brought confirmation regarding Apple's 2025 roadmap earlier than it should have. This creates hype around the official announcement and shines a light on the company's ongoing innovations in the laptop sector.

A Powerful Upgrade We All Should Wait

The 2025 MacBook Air promises to combine performance, portability, and new features in a very compelling offering. With the M4 chip at its core, users can expect faster speeds, better efficiency, and an all-around superior computing experience.

Meanwhile, Tech Times reported last month that the MacBook Air OLED is expected to be delayed—when it comes to its upgrade for 2027.

Devising the features is not only the hurdle that Apple faces with the MacBook Air OLED. Apparently, the company also wants to address how to deal with its pricing.

Apple needs to think better this time. If the cost is too high, only a few customers can buy it. It should be affordable enough and at the same time, packed with advanced features.