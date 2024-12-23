'Fortnite x Splinter Cell' Crossover Is Coming? New Leak Claims Famed Tom Clancy Shooter Still Far

One may think that video games are competing against each other, but that may not be the case for "Fortnite" and Epic Games as they had a list of renowned titles, including action shooters, come to their game. Now, a new leak claimed that there will be an upcoming "Fortnite" x "Splinter Cell" crossover to deliver one of the biggest collaborations in the realm of action shooter titles.

While this may be surprising news to all fans, particularly as Tom Clancy's "Splinter Cell" has its franchise over at Ubisoft, Epic Games has made significant crossovers in the past that also featured games of the same genre or closely related to it.

'Fortnite x Splinter Cell' Crossover Is Coming Says Leaks

Nick "Shpeshal Nick" Baker revealed that there is a new crossover that is already in the works from Epic Games, and itis one surprising move by the company as the leaker claimed it would be with "Splinter Cell." According to Baker, the leak came from a "friend" who is familiar with the matter, claiming that the latest scoop will be the upcoming crossover to the battle royale.

The image shared by Baker featured the game's protagonist and its most distinguished, Sam Fisher, to be the featured cosmetic coming into the game. However, it currently remains unknown what is planned by "Fortnite" and "Splinter Cell" regarding this collaboration as it still lacks the key details behind the crossover.

That being said, it was speculated that this collaboration may be more than a cosmetic, particularly as other elements like back blings or gliders may also arrive, including a possible "LEGO Fortnite" skin.

When to Expect 'Fortnite x Splinter Cell' Crossover?

It was noted by ComicBook Gaming that Nick Baker's many leaks focus on an early set of information regarding possible crossovers to the game, and this means that this specific "Splinter Cell" drop may be months away. That being said, this remains a rumor, and may or may not take place in the future.

'Fortnite' Collab With Other Shooter Games

There is no longer an 'out of Epic Games' league' as the company has established itself as one of the top developers out there for battle royale, shooter, and action games in the market that is also highly sought after for crossovers. Among the biggest collaborations of "Fortnite" was with Microsoft, Xbox, and 343 Industries' renowned story-based and multiplayer "Halo," featuring the Master Chief.

However, that was not the last of it, as the company still expanded its crossovers with other renowned action-shooter titles, and two years ago, it struck a partnership with Bungie Inc. to bring "Destiny 2" to the island. More particularly, this centered on recreating the Javelin-4 map as well as character cosmetics featuring the Exo Stranger, Ikora, and Zavala to play against the island dwellers.

That being said, this is still short of the many iconic collaborations done by Epic Games throughout the years, with thecompany already at Chapter Six of "Fortnite" which delivered massive Marvel, anime, and more crossovers to the game. With "Cyberpunk 2077" already confirmed by Epic Games, there is one more action shooter game coming to the battle island, with "Splinter Cell's" Sam Fisher also dropping by, but may take a long time.