Best Nintendo Switch Docks For Your Post-Christmas Purchase

Feeling a little bored with your gaming experience? The best Nintendo Switch docks can effectively provide a smooth connection between your console and your TVs and monitors' HDMI ports so that you can enjoy all the games you like on a larger screen.

Many of these docks also charge the console and enable accessory compatibility, including Pro controllers and Ring Fit. It doesn't matter where you at even if you're on a trip or at a friend's house, a versatile dock can enhance your setup.

Why Buy a Nintendo Switch Dock?

Some Switch users are already satisfied with their consoles alone. However, if you want to maximize the big-screen opportunity, you can try purchasing a Switch dock for:

Extend Your Gameplay: Hook up your console to bigger screens for a full gaming experience.

Convenient Charging: Keep your Switch and other peripherals charged during gameplay.

Travel-Friendly Compact Designs: Perfect for travel or setting up at multiple locations.

Best Nintendo Switch Docks to Get as a Post-Christmas Gift

GuliKit Switch Dock Station

Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED

Ports: HDMI, USB

Compact and minimalist, the GuliKit Switch Dock Station is ideal for gamers who are into simplicity. With a magnetic cover that reveals a USB-C connector, it becomes a sleek docking solution. Although it only has one USB-A and an HDMI port, it is best for those who prefer a minimalist setup.

Minimalist design.

Lightweight and portable.

Dress up your Switch's sleek aesthetics.

SiWiQU Switch Docking Station

Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED

Ports: HDMI, USB-C, USB 2.0, USB 3.0

Matching the neon Joy-Cons in red and blue, the SiWiQU Dock is both functional and eye-catching. It perfectly aligns with the Switch screen for great charging of your console while gaming in tabletop mode.

Stylish design complementing the Switch's original colors.

Compact size for unobtrusive gaming setups.

Offers multiple ports for versatile connectivity.

Nintendo Switch OLED Dock

Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED

Ports: 2x USB, HDMI, LAN

Nintendo's official OLED dock is a reliable option for both the original Switch and OLED versions. Its biggest selling point is a LAN port, which gives users a solid wired connection for online gaming. It does have only two USB ports, though, and is only available through Nintendo's online store.

Reliable design.

LAN connectivity for improved online gaming.

It is an official Nintendo product, so it is guaranteed to work.

BMO Switch Dock

Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED, Switch Lite

Ports: None (stand only)

This adorable dock doubles as a charging stand inspired by BMO from Adventure Time. While it doesn't connect your Switch to a TV, it offers a whimsical way to charge your console. Its nostalgic design makes it a delightful addition to any gamer's collection.

Unique and charming design.

Functions as a tabletop charging stand.

Perfect for fans of Adventure Time.

GKEAPZA Switch Dock

Compatibility: Switch, Switch OLED

Ports: USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, HDMI, USB Type-C, toggle button

For neon light lovers gamers, the GKEAPZA Dock offers a color-changing light bar, giving some flair to gaming sessions. The dock features 5-in-1 connectivity, supporting a variety of accessories while keeping the Switch powered on.

Neon lighting for gaming in dimly lit spaces

Multiple ports for enhanced connectivity

Compact and travel-friendly

The right Nintendo Switch dock can really make all the difference in your gaming experience. Be it sleek designs, vibrant aesthetics, or practical connectivity, there's something for everyone.

Take your gaming to the next level with these top-tier Nintendo Switch docks, built for seamless gameplay, reliable charging, and portability at every turn.