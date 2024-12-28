'Godfather' of AI Geoffrey Hinton Says There's Up to 20% Chance AI Will Drive to Human Extinction

Dubbed the "godfather of AI," Professor Geoffrey Hinton has changed his projection on the potential for artificial intelligence to become humanity's causative destructive end.

Talking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, he says his former estimate of a 10% chance of AI wiping out humanity has increased to as high as 20%.

The Scary Forecast About AI Takeover

According to The Guardian, when asked if his stance had changed since earlier comments, Hinton replied, "Not really, 10 to 20 [percent]." The program host noted the alarming shift, highlighting the increased odds.

Hinton, later, made an analogy. He pictured that there are only a few examples of a "less intelligent thing" controlling a more intelligent entity. He exemplified a mother and a baby.

Referring to humanity's position in this equation, Hinton told the listeners to imagine themselves and a three-year-old. He said that all of us will be three-year-olds by that time.

A History of Concerned Advocacy

Hinton has long been a vocal critic of uncontrolled AI development. Earlier this year, he resigned from his position at Google to freely express his concerns.

The idea that this stuff could actually get smarter than people — a few people believed that," Hinton said after he announced his resignation.

The Godfather of AI said that most people thought that the transition was way off. He added that it could happen 30 to 50 years from now or even longer.

Hinton on OpenAI's Safety Debacle

Hinton also addressed the internal struggles at OpenAI, notably the recent ousting of CEO Sam Altman. He praised his former student, Ilya Sutskever, one of the figures behind the boardroom coup.

"I am particularly proud of the fact that one of my students fired Sam Altman," Hinton said in October 2024, declining to say more.

He later explained Sutskever's reasons, insisting on the need for AI safety. According to the 2024 Nobel Prize awardee, OpenAI was set up with a big focus on safety. However, over time, it appeared that Altman only cared about profits and not safety, stating that it was a very "unfortunate" scenario.

A Call for Caution

Just by looking at the stature and experience of Hinton, his warnings are an alarm call to tech leaders and lawmakers alike. Considering that AI is changing rapidly, his revised odds underline how urgent it is to implement stringent controls and ethical guidelines to safeguard the future of humanity.

Last week, Tech Times reported that China's AI ambitions are slowly coming to life. Compared to their US counterparts, Chinese open-source models are rapidly progressing, making them a good if not better alternative to their competitors.

With the emergence of large language models or LLMs, local tech giants like Alibaba and DeepSeek are taking advantage of the data sets used in making chatbots or any AI-related creations.

In the long run, China sees this as its advantage over other nations. This way, the country also effectively addresses the controversial US chip ban, proving that it's not the end of the world even if it happens. In fact, it's only the beginning—of the ongoing AI chip war.