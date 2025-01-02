PlayStation 5 Guide: How to Remap Buttons on Your PS5 Controller

For new buyers of PlayStation 5, you can enjoy the best experience with your console button mapping. You can do this trick whether you use the original DualSense controller or any other third-party controller to gain control over your preferred control schemes while accessing different games.

Below is an outline of the brief guide to help get you started.

Accessing the Custom Button Assignments Menu

To start customizing your controller buttons, follow these steps:

Open System Settings:

Click the gear-shaped icon. You can find it on your home screen's top-right corner.

Select Accessibility Options:

Scroll down and select "Accessibility," where most controller customization options are located.

Enable Custom Assignments:

Under the "Controllers" tab, select "Custom Button Assignments for DualSense Wireless Controller." Enable the "Enable Custom Button Assignments" option to activate customization.

Note: These steps work for the DualShock 4 and other third-party controllers as well, though the menu misleadingly indicates that the option is only for DualSense.

Custom Button Layout

After you have enabled this feature, you can map your button layout:

Go to the Button Assignment Menu Select "Customize Button Assignments" to get into the button swap inputs menu.

Customizable Buttons:

The following buttons can be reassigned in this menu:

L2 and R2 triggers

L1 and R1 bumpers

D-pad directional buttons (up, down, left, right)

Action Buttons (Triangle, Circle, Cross, Square)

Thumbsticks Buttons (L3 and R3)

Non-Customizable Buttons:

You cannot change the inputs of the Create (Share), Options, touchpad, or mute buttons.

Stick Swap Option:

Under the menu click "Swap the Left and Right Sticks" to swap the directional inputs on the thumbsticks. Note: This does not switch the L3 and R3 buttons.

Profile-Specific Layouts

Custom layouts are profile-specific. To have another user set a layout for themselves, log into their profile, and configure their settings.

Important Limitations and Tips

Take note of these limitations.

No Duplicate Inputs: The same input cannot be assigned to multiple buttons.

On-Screen Prompts Remain Unchanged: Button icons in games will not reflect custom configurations. For instance, swapping "Square" and "Triangle" means you'll need to remember the new mapping manually.

Single Custom Preset: The PS5 does not allow saving multiple layouts, but disabling and re-enabling the feature restores your last-used layout.

To restore original settings, make use of the "Reset" button found under the "Customize Button Assignments" or disable custom button assignments altogether.

In-Game vs. System-Wide Remapping

Whereas system-wide remapping has its advantages, in-game control customization is far better in many cases. Here is why:

Increased Options: Several games allow greater control over input settings, also including adjustments tailored to special requirements.

Visual Prompting: Control remapping, in-game updates on-screen prompts for buttons which makes it even easier to settle into a new arrangement.

But for titles that don't offer remapping, the system-wide remapping feature of the PS5 will be your practical way to fine-tune your experience.

Why PS5's Remapping Feature is a Lifesaver

Even though not as comprehensive as other systems, the button remapping tools on the PS5 are a lifesaver for players looking for more flexibility in terms of control. It is very helpful for gamers who play several titles or need some accessibility adjustments.

In the meantime, check our previous guide on how to recover your PS5 account in case you accidentally locked it. It's easy to follow, but make sure to try all the available methods to see what works best for you.