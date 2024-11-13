PS5 Restock: Where to Get One Ahead of Black Friday?

The PlayStation 5 has been hot on everyone's list since its release four years ago. Although there was plenty of interest, the limited edition and chip shortages that were offered upon its launch left many fans without their desired PlayStation 5.

Good news: the scarcity issue has almost disappeared, and with the latest PS5 Pro edition, it's a critical time again as all the Black Friday deals suggest that it is finally time to find one. Here's where you can get the gaming console.

Walmart: Ready Availability and Third-Party Options

Walmart first approached PS5 demand by using staggered restocks, in effect creating a lottery for hopeful shoppers. Nowadays, Walmart carries both Digital and Disc versions of the PS5 and lets you order online to be shipped or to be picked up in-store.

If you want a used PS5, Walmart also carries those from third-party sellers. While these might be cheaper options, it is wise to check the seller's ratings and their return policies before buying so you might avoid potential problems.

PlayStation Direct: Sony's Official Store

PlayStation Direct is the go-to portal to directly purchase the PS5. Initially, pre-orders were made available only through a lottery system that would allow a few people to book their copies.

Consoles are now up for grabs without pre-ordering at PlayStation Direct, Digital Trends finds. It is safer, but in case you want to buy directly from Sony, it's really perfect for exclusive bundles or when they have limited-time offers that only come and go sometimes.

Target: No Worry About Stock and Warranty Problems

Target typically has PS5 consoles in stock, with a two-year protection plan through Allstate for $63, which covers accidental damage and repairs. Of course, Target doesn't have a wide variety of bundles, but it's usually a pretty safe bet as you find consoles in stock.

Target's online system also is supposed to hold its stock a bit longer than Amazon's system does, so this could be a good backup bet for those seeking a more reliable retailer.

GameStop: Bundles and Pre-Owned Options

Bundle offers at GameStop are also another point that makes it a gamer's favorite of all time. They usually offer free giveaways, games, dual controllers, and all other accessories for a complete setup. These bundles are, however quick to sell out, so checking the store regularly is a good idea if you are interested.

They also do pre-owned PS5 systems, though for the best experience and warranty coverage one should invest in new hardware for a console like PS5.

Newegg: Say Yes to Deep Discounts

Newegg is a major online electronics retailer if you are looking for discounts on gaming devices and peripherals. Originally, Newegg came out with a lottery system in order to tackle PS5 demand, but today, you can pre-order the console without long lines at the store.

Newegg usually keeps prices low and offers occasional sales; therefore, it would be very wise to check the website for possible reductions in PS5 and accessories.

Best Buy: Geek Squad Protection and Financing Options

Best Buy is a great choice for gamers wanting extra protection with their purchase. The Geek Squad warranty covers accidental damage, which may include power surges, spills from liquids, and dust issues for two years.

It is a good choice for households with rambunctious kids or high foot traffic. Best Buy also allows for financing options for purchases when using a store card, so one can pay for the item over time.

Amazon: Free 2-Day Shipping and Refurbished Options

Even the world's favorite e-retailer, Amazon, makes buying a PS5 a simple affair by clicking a button. It carries Standard and Pro models and even has refurbished if you want to save some dollars.

Fast shipping, rich inventory, and return assure peace of mind; however, high demand means that stock can get erratic anytime, so one needs to pounce at sight.

How to Get the PS5 On Sale

Now that the PS5 is in all stores and Black Friday is already producing some really great deals, you really can't miss the chance to get it at a very low price.

In any case, if you are looking for additional warranty coverage, a full bundle, or just the console, each of these retailers has something for every gamer. Look at the prices, compare the different deals, and react fast to get your desired PS5 on the best bargain.