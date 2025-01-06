Taiwan Hit With 2.4 Million Cyberattacks a Day – China's Digital War on the Island Intensifies

Taiwan had an average of 2.4 million attacks per day during 2024, which more than doubled compared to 2023.

The cyber threats for most of the attacks were contributed by Chinese forces according to National Security Bureau reports, a bad omen at a time of growing military and political pressure from Beijing. The attacks have caused grave security concerns for the operations of the Taiwanese government and its core infrastructure.

Cyber Forces Target Taiwan's Government Service Network

The Government Service Network (GSN) of Taiwan was the first to be targeted by cyber forces. These attacks have crippled important services and raised alarms about Taiwan's vulnerability in the digital age. According to Reuters, telecommunications, transportation, and defense sectors were among the top targets, showing the broad scope of China's cyber ambitions.

Furthermore, the government's digital resilience is being put to the test as these aggressive actions continue to escalate.

"The growing numbers of attacks pinpoint the increasingly severe nature of China's hacking activities," the report wrote.

China's Grey-Zone Tactics: Cyberwarfare and Military Pressure

Taiwan has been accusing China of using "grey-zone harassment," a method combining military activities with cyberattacks that aim to destabilize Taiwan's sovereignty.

Most of the cyberattacks, specifically Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS), are launched at times when China holds military exercises close to the island. This enhances both the physical and digital pressure strategies.

Experts think that it aims to break up the functions of Taiwan's government and make the people there feel threatened. Whether it's in the land, air, or by digital means, it seems that China is not yet satisfied with giving the smaller country a chance to recuperate its resources.

Complicated Cyber Operations and Military Exercises

According to the report, hackers from China attacked Taiwan's strategic infrastructure using some of the most advanced techniques including advanced persistent threats and backdoor software. They targeted highways, ports, and communication networks, among others.

The attack would not only create a disruption to the daily lives of people in Taiwan but would also give the Chinese strategic superiority in political, military, technological, and economic fields.

In addition to the DDoS attacks, China also targeted Taiwanese civil servants' emails, employing social engineering tactics to steal sensitive information. This only goes to show that China is relentless in forcing Taiwan to submit to its sovereignty claims.

China's Denial and Global Repercussions

China has always denied its involvement in cyberattacks, even when the evidence continues to pile up. It's a consistent argument that aligns with China's repeated denial of any international hacking involvement, despite mounting accusations worldwide.

In fact, the U.S. Treasury Department announced last week that Chinese hackers stole sensitive documents, thus adding to accusations that China's cyber forces are actively engaging in espionage and digital warfare.

According to the Taiwanese government's report, these cyberattacks are not one-off incidents but rather part of a larger coordinated strategy to undermine Taiwan and its international position.

Continued harassment through cyberattacks is considered an essential element of China's long-term goal of reunification under its rule.

How Taiwan Combats China's Aggressive Attacks

As Taiwan faces these cyber threats, it is intensifying efforts to strengthen its digital defenses. The National Security Bureau has stressed the importance of monitoring and adopting more advanced cybersecurity measures.

Right now, Taiwan's government is working closely with international allies to strengthen its digital infrastructure and mitigate the impact of the cyberattacks.

Taiwan continues to stand firm against the massive pressure put upon the country regarding China's aim to win over the island's sovereignty. Beijing will continue bullying the smaller nation, but Taiwan's persistence won't be easy for the sleeping giant to handle either way.