CES 2025: Samsung Introduces Live Translate to TVs, But Will It Be Backward-Compatible For Old Sets?

The most revolutionary feature Samsung will introduce in its new line of TVs will be unveiled at CES 2025. From smartphones, the South Korean tech giant brings Live Translate for smart TVs, breaking the language barrier and making it easier for people across the globe to use it.

Moreover, the company will be launching AI-powered voice technology specifically designed for the visually impaired, targeting a more inclusive viewing experience.

What is Samsung's Live Translate for TVs?

Live Translate is a new technology that translates the closed captions of live events and broadcast content, in real-time. This helps international viewers watch content on TV in their own language. Additionally, this works in much the same way as how Samsung first debuted its version for the Galaxy S24 handsets earlier in 2024, through the use of closed captioning, TechCrunch highlights.

Unlike typical subtitle services that translate audio, Live Translate focuses on interpreting the captions already displayed in real time. It provides users with a seamless experience while watching foreign broadcasts.

Initially, the feature will support seven languages, though Samsung has yet to confirm the exact list. This is a notable step forward, as the feature mirrors the one found in Samsung's mobile devices, which currently support 13 languages.

AI Voice Removal

Alongside Live Translate, Samsung is also introducing an innovative AI-based Voice Removal feature. Designed with the visually impaired community in mind, this new addition offers a more personalized and intuitive experience for users who rely on auditory cues.

This works by reading subtitles and then isolating voices for clearer reading aloud from the TV.

According to Samsung, it adjusts reading speeds and improves overall audio delivery- making it easier for visually impaired consumers to enjoy their favorite TV content without missing a beat. Improving audio accessibility is a step toward making entertainment for all.

Will Live Translate Be Compatible With Previous Models?

Live Translate and AI Voice Removal will be introduced in Samsung's 2025 TV lineup, but there has been no official word on whether these features will be available for previous models.

As with most new tech, backward compatibility could be a potential issue, leaving owners of older Samsung TVs wondering if they can access these new features through software updates.

However, given Samsung's long history of feature updates to older models, it is possible that Live Translate could be added to previous TV models.

First Wave of CES 2025

Aside from Samsung, we have yet to see more interesting technologies for the upcoming CES 2025 showcase on Jan. 8. IoT World Today reports some of the new products we will see soon.

First, the YelloScan drone will be showcased to see how capable it is in underwater exploration. Aside from that, the Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics will introduce the rebar tying robot for infrastructure construction.

There's also a robotic retriever puppy named Jenny. It's a small Labrador robot with a free smartphone app, sensors, and voice commands. It can emulate a real puppy's actions and serve as an instant companion for older adults battling cognitive impairment.

Of course, Bosch is also included in the first wave of CES 2025 products. It has a Revol smart crib and a SwitchBot multitasking robot. On the other hand, Enchanted Tools will unveil humanoid robots.