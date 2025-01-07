CES 2025: Humetrix Breaks Barriers For Travelers, Healthcare Providers Thanks to AI Voice Technology

Humetrix will present an AI voice technology that will make communication between global travelers and healthcare providers easier at CES 2025.

The sheer magnitude of people gathering at a global event from every corner of the globe brings health management to its highest complexity ever. From the language barrier to the intricacies of medical systems, it can be a pretty challenging task to ensure that each person gets the proper care they need.

The Complexities of Healthcare at Large-Scale Global Events

The challenge was taken head-on and solved with cutting-edge technology from the Silicon Valley-based company that specializes in global health communication at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Organizing healthcare for over 10 million visitors and 15,000 athletes from more than 150 countries who speak 25 different languages is no small matter. According to CNET, the organizers knew they needed an efficient method to address issues in a wide variety of health concerns—from translation of foreign languages into medical terminology to cross-referencing medicines of different countries for safe use.

Humetrix, led by Dr. Bettina Experton, leaps in with an innovative solution designed to meet those needs.

Humetrix Bridges Language Gaps in Global Healthcare

Humetrix had already proven its capacity to manage global health data, having collaborated with the U.S. government in monitoring and forecasting outbreaks during the 2020 pandemic.

For the Paris Olympics, the company designed a mobile app based on generative AI. The app enabled international visitors to seek medical care at the 200 competition venues spread across Paris and at more than 20,000 contracted physicians and hospitals.

Using the application, patients would be able to scan a QR code, enter their medical history in their mother tongue, and even select the medications they are on from a global list. The system translated the information into medical terminology doctors could understand and use to rapidly and efficiently evaluate conditions.

Massive Database: 4 Million Medications and 67,000 Medical Conditions

One of the key features of Humetrix's app was its access to a comprehensive database of 4 million medications and vaccines from around the world. The system also offered data on 67,000 medical conditions that could arise from over 4,000 symptoms.

This extensive data set was available in 25 languages, including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, and more. The system ensured that patients from all over the world could receive the right treatment—no matter where they were from or what language they spoke—by allowing doctors to instantly access this information.

Prioritizing Data Security and Privacy

With such massive health data going through the systems, privacy has become a major concern. Humetrix made sure no personally identifiable information was stored on the cloud; instead, it kept all its data securely locked within the phone of the user.

The firm also said no health information would be shared with any monitoring systems or other entities in strict confidentiality protocols.

The Future of Health Tech: Voice-to-Voice Communication

Humetrix at CES 2025 pushed it a notch higher by unveiling voice-to-voice capability. It enables patients to communicate directly with healthcare providers through voice, where the system interprets symptoms, medications, and medical history in real time. This will, therefore, avoid written communication and further improve the efficiency of medical care, especially in high-pressure environments like emergency rooms.

Although voice-to-voice technology has not been utilized in the Olympic Games to keep private spaces in public, it has proven invaluable in closed-door environments such as hospitals. It also utilizes GPS to give the user real-time translations based on their location so that communication will be accurate and efficient.

A high-tech solution was made available for B2B sectors such as healthcare providers, travel industries, and global event organizers to employ in the war against healthcare on a universal scale.

Technology like this and others will constantly break down obstacles to healthcare because the world just keeps getting a little smaller: people can obtain treatment no matter where they happen to be living or what languages they speak.