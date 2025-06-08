Apple AirTag 2 Rumors: Three New Upgrades Expected, Getting Ready for Midyear Launch

Since the arrival of Apple's AirTags devices, it has been an iconic tool for locating specific items, pets, and more but has faced its fair share of issues, but that may soon change as there are rumors behind an upcoming release of an 'AirTag 2.' This second-generation Bluetooth tracker would bring a new and improved experience for users who wish to take advantage of its technology, and it is reportedly closer than expected.

Reports about the development and release of the AirTag 2 have been floating around since last year, with expectations claiming that it will be available this year for public access, featuring new upgrades to enjoy.

Apple AirTag 2 Rumors It Is Coming This Year

The latest edition of Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter via Bloomberg made mention of an upcoming upgrade to the AirTags devices that is reportedly set for this year to debut and be available for users. This device is currently being referred to as the "AirTag 2," and Apple is ready with the hardware's latest features and capabilities to be released this year for the world.

According to Gurman, he is expecting that Apple will bring the new AirTags around the middle of the year, and it is a timely mention in his newsletter as it is already June.

That being said, he revealed that he does not expect Apple to release it during WWDC 2025, so it would be a separate launch, possibly after the event.

Three New Upgrades to the AirTag 2

MacRumors revealed that there are three new upgrades coming to this AirTag 2 this year.

First off, Apple will introduce its second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip that features three times more range for tracking versus the current AirTags. Next, the AirTag 2 would also integrate Vision Pro or spatial computing technology. Lastly, the AirTag 2 speaker would be more 'tamper-proof' to avoid the use of the tracker for stalking.

Apple's AirTags Legacy

There has been a mixed perception of Apple's AirTags over the years since it was first launched by the Cupertino tech giant, and this is because it has taken advantage of bad actors that used it to commit crimes. Because of this, Apple has faced multiple lawsuits from different plaintiffs claiming how the AirTags harmed them, and most of them focused on stalking incidents that they experienced.

Over the years, Apple has added anti-stalking features to the AirTags that make it easy for users to detect if their possessions or belongings have a rogue tracking device that will notify them via their smartphones. Moreover, Apple's AirTags has also been the choice by law enforcement officials to help users keep tabs on their cars as cases of automotive theft rose in several states.

Despite the drama and dangers that AirTags brought in the previous years, it also saw many benefits from its features including success stories of locating stolen or left-behind luggage and more. Apple wants to bring more of these experiences to users while upgrading the safety and security features of these trackers, with a rumored release of the AirTag 2 on its way.