Apple iOS 18.2 'Share Item Location' For AirTags Now Available, Airlines Support Also Live

The latest iOS 18.2 feature introduced a massive upgrade for the AirTags, Cupertino's take on Bluetooth trackers, with the 'Share item Location' tool that will allow users to give third parties access to their lost items. Instead of only the owner having access to tracking a said AirTag, they may now give it to concerned third parties like airline companies to help them improve their search.

With this new feature, users may expand their search for their lost items, including their luggage, especially for those that were delayed, to be easily located by companies, with many airlines now supporting the feature.

Apple iOS 18.2 AirTags 'Share Item Location' Now Available

Users may now enjoy the expanded feature of the AirTags with the 'Share item Location' capabilities that offer third-party services or companies access to the tracking capabilities that are usually enjoyed by owners. Through the feature, users may share the location tracking capabilities for their lost items that have the AirTags attached to them, or other items or devices classified as Find My network accessories.

More recently, Apple also partnered with airlines to support this third-party location-sharing feature according to 9to5Mac, and it has recently seen massive support from the industry to adopt the feature.

Users may share the link to their lost items with third-party supporters, and they only need to go to the Find My app to get the shareable link. It will also give users and those who have the link updates with timestamps on the recent updates.

Here are the Airlines That Support AirTags iOS 18.2 Feature

United is among the companies to support the latest iOS 18.2 feature from Cupertino, and according to the airlines, users may also file a report about their delayed baggage where they may include the Find My link.

The list includes United, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Aer Lingus, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta, Eurowings, Iberia Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, and Turkish Airlines.

Users may directly share the link from their Find My app if they flew with any of these airlines listed above, making it easier for the lost item's relocation.

The Latest Features on Apple's iOS 18.2

December ushered in the latest from Cupertino's renowned iPhone operating system with the second major version foriOS 18, and it is revered for its massive Apple Intelligence upgrades made available to the public. With iOS 18.2, users are given a chance to take advantage of the advancements in Apple Intelligence like Genmoji, Image Playground, Siri ChatGPT, and more.

One of the biggest features here was Apple's partnership with OpenAI which recently delivered ChatGPT for both Apple Intelligence and Siri, with the early users noticing that it shares the more advanced feature. More particularly, ChatGPT Plus, the subscription-enabled version of the chatbot, was accessible for users via iOS 18.2's Settings and it does not require users of an account.

However, iOS 18.2's latest delivery of new Apple Intelligence features has received a bad reputation from users as theysaid that it was underwhelming, with the update said to not be the 'advancements' that they expected from Cupertino. Despite Apple falling flat with iOS 18.2's AI experiences, there are still several nifty features to enjoy includingAirTags' Share item Location, now featuring airlines' support.