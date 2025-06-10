Snap AR Glasses 2026: New 'Lightweight' Specs With More Powerful Upgrades Coming

The next generation of Snap's Spectacles is coming soon, and CEO Evan Spiegel has recently shared news about the future of its wearables. The company plans to release new AR glasses in 2026. It will follow up on the 2024 Snap AR Glasses, which were launched last year, claiming that this new version will be a smaller one, but not necessarily less powerful.

In fact, the company is making this device smaller but with more powerful processing capabilities, calling these the "Specs," and next year, it will be available for public release.

Snap Specs, Its New AR Glasses, Is Coming in 2026

Snap's Evan Spiegel announced during his keynote speech at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) that the company is introducing new AR glasses in 2026, marking a new era for their wearable offerings. According to their press release, this new device would be called "Specs," and while this seems like only a shorter version of its renowned "Spectacles," it is an entirely new device.

It was revealed to the attendees of the event that Snap's new Specs would be a smaller device, with it offering a more compact form factor compared to the fifth-generation Spectacles released in 2024.

There are still no specific details available about the device, particularly regarding when it will arrive in 2026, as well as its cost. However, it is already a promising one following the recent update for the Spectacles, which introduced massive AR features.

Smaller, Lightweight But More Powerful

The smaller form factor of the new Specs will be more convenient for users, as it will feel more natural to wear due to its lightweight design, making it suitable for daily use. Moreover, Snap claims that it will be more powerful than the current version and will also feature artificial intelligence; however, there are no specifics yet on which model it will utilize.

Snap's Venture into AR Glasses

There are already different generations of Snap's Spectacles, which have brought users a fun and functional way to enjoy augmented experiences in the world. The company has upgraded them over the years to bring this significant technology to all. To date, there have been five generations of Snap Spectacles, and the company is not yet stopping there, as one is currently under development.

In the latest version of Spectacles, Snap has given developers significant augmented reality features to take advantage of, offering a preview of what the company has planned for its AR Glasses. That specific update offers hand tracking, which delivers a virtual keyboard and other controls, as well as GPS technology utilizing the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and compass heading.

Despite the advancements that Snap has delivered to its Spectacles, the company is looking for an opportunity, and that comes in the form of new hardware that will be available for all to experience and purchase next year. The renowned tech company is just one of many racing to deliver the first "true" AR glasses to the world, with Snap's recent features already showcasing what it is capable of bringing.