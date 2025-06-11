Apple Unveils New Safari Design in iOS 26: Here's What Good With the Compact Layout

Apple has unveiled a streamlined redesign for Safari in iOS 26, with a new Compact layout as the default interface. In this latest update, Apple aims to combine form and function, offering a cleaner and more immersive browsing experience.

But don't panic if you don't like change, Apple provides control with options for Safari layouts.

Safari's Compact Layout: Clean Look, Hidden Features

Central to iOS 26's redesigned Safari is the Compact view, which streamlines the user interface by hiding the share, bookmark, and tab controls behind a three-dot menu on the left-hand side of the URL bar. This minimalist configuration minimizes on-screen clutter, making it easier for users to cofocus on the content of the webpage.

While controls are concealed, they can still be accessed with a tap, providing users with a distraction-free browsing experience without compromising usability.

Classic Layouts Return: Bottom and Top Tab Options

For the familiarists, Apple keeps the Bottom and Top Tab designs from iOS 18. These designs work just like they did before, now enhanced with Apple's new visual design language. The Liquid Glass looks tastefully complements the URL bar and navigation controls in the background of the webpage, creating a seamless, contemporary appearance.

Regardless of whether you're in Dark or Light Mode, Safari dynamically adjusts the color of the transparent navigation bar to match the webpage's theme. It sis worth noting that this creates a sense of continuity and beauty throughout your browsing experience.

Dynamic Browsing: Collapsible URL Bar Saves Space

All Safari layout options have a collapsible URL bar that reduces to a thin bar displaying just the webpage address as you scroll down the page. This design helps to maximize screen space. It's perfect for reading, watching media, or diving deep into content without distraction, according to MacRumors.

A Lesson from the Past

Back then, during the iOS 15 beta stage, Apple was severely lambasted for introducing a contentious redesign for Safari without layout options. The move immediately annoyed many customers, prompting the tech giant to reverse its decision and offer customizable solutions.

This time around with iOS 26, Apple proves that it has learned from its mistakes. This time, customization is native from day one, giving users control over their browsing aesthetic, whether they prefer modern minimalism or a more traditional look.

iOS 26 Emphasizes User Preference

Safari is not the only application receiving this design principle. The Phone application in iOS 26 also features a unified design, but Apple has left it as an option, never making it the default. Likewise, glass-like effects on icons are accessible to users who prefer a more aesthetic UI, again leaving the option to the user.

Apple's plan with iOS 26 is obvious: provide innovation, but never at the expense of user comfort.