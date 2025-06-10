Google Reveals $20 AI Pro Plan With Veo 3 Fast Video Generator For Budget Creators

Google will increase its $20/month Gemini Pro plan with greater access to its capable Veo 3 Fast video maker, giving users an easier and cheaper entry into high-quality AI content creation.

The update provides a solid value increase, particularly for users who've been looking forward to trying out Google's innovative AI features without signing up for the Ultra tier's pricey $250/month charge.

What's New with the Gemini Pro Plan?

In the words of Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs and Gemini, up to three videos can now be created daily by Pro plan subscribers utilizing Veo 3 Fast, a high-performance variant of Google's AI video model. This update places sophisticated generative video capabilities into the hands of more creators such as marketing professionals, hobbyists, and content creators alike without burning a hole in their pockets.

What's changing:

* Gemini Pro members get three Veo 3 Fast generations per day with daily refreshes (instead of a 1-time, 10-pack)

* Flow Pro members can use Veo 3 Fast for 20 credits per generation

* For Veo 3 Veo 3 Fast: we landed fixes to reduce those random/gibberish text... — Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) June 9, 2025

Every video is driven by Google's most advanced AI algorithms to create cinematographic visuals promptly, hence, it is a favorite with those who require high-quality, fast video content.

Video Generation with Credits: Flow Pro Benefits

For those subscribed to Flow Pro, there's more good news. Users can now tap into Veo 3 Fast using 20 credits per generation. Since the Google AI Pro plan comes with 1,000 monthly credits, this means plenty of room to experiment across tools like Gemini, NotebookLM, Whisk, and now Veo 3 Fast.

This credit-based system introduces flexibility whereby users can determine how much they wish to spend on a particular tool depending on their requirements.

Veo 2 Still Available for Budget Creators

If you don't feel like spending more credits, Google hasn't forgotten about you. Veo 2 is still an option as a backup. Although it doesn't handle audio and has slightly less video quality than Veo 3 Fast, it's still a working option for simple AI video creation, according to Android Police.

It's a great choice for beginners or those trying out ideas without requiring finished output every time.

Subtitles Get Smarter, Too

Another perk you will reap here is Google's refined Veo's subtitle capability, a response to user input on the current state of captioning on AI-created videos. This minor but sweet update makes accessibility and finishes a bit smoother for creators working with content placed on sites reliant on captioned media.

If you've just managed to get yourself a Pixel 9, count yourself lucky. The phone includes one year of free Google AI Pro, providing you immediate access to all the enhanced capabilities, such as Gemini, Veo 3 Fast, and a whopping 2TB of cloud storage.