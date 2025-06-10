WWDC 2025: Macs Now Get the Phone App to Directly Place and Receive Calls via macOS 26 Tahoe

Apple may have given all of its operating systems a significant Liquid Glass UI upgrade, but there are many features to enjoy on each experience, especially for the Macs that now have the capabilities to place and receive calls directly. This new feature brings the Phone app that was previously exclusive to the iPhones and iPads (Wi-Fi + Cellular version) to the Mac computers via macOS 26 Tahoe.

While users can previously accept calls directly on the Mac, this still requires an iPhone to work as part of the Continuity feature on Apple's goals to create a connected tech ecosystem, but this latest feature revamps the experience for all.

WWDC 2025: Macs Can Now Place, Receive Calls Directly

One of the biggest explosive announcements from Apple this WWDC 2025 is the latest features coming to the macOS 26 Tahoe, and one of the most notable here is the Phone app that is native to the Mac platform. Through this, users mayhave direct access to placing and receiving calls straight on their Macs and this is part of the broad Continuity upgrades that Apple is pushing for the computer.

It will be a familiar experience for users as it would be almost the same Phone app from the iPhone coming to the Mac, only that it will receive a slightly different look that adopts the app to the desktop.

Users would be able to see specific profiles of saved contacts appear on the app, as well as the Recents list of the latest conversations, as well as a pop-up of who is calling to appear on the top right corner of the Mac.

Phone App for Mac: Coming via macOS 26 Tahoe

Apart from the notable experiences on the Phone app, the latest upgrades to the software will also apply to its Mac counterpart via macOS 26 Tahoe. This includes the latest updates like Call Screening which will automatically answer calls from unknown users and ask for caller information, as well as the Hold Assist which will allow users to queue in lines and share a notification when there is a live agent or real-life person available to talk.

Apple's Significant Continuity Features

Continuity has been a massive upgrade to users owning different Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac as it allows users to get several experiences available on these devices that center on connected capabilities. Apple started this technology with the Sidecar allowed Macs to use their iPads as a second screen, as well as use its touch screen features to bring in more productivity features on the computer.

The company later followed this by offering the iPhone as an external device for the Mac via the Continuity Camera feature which allows users to take advantage of the phone's crystal clear rear camera and microphone as inputs for the computer. Users would be prompted to use their iPhone's rear camera or mic whenever opening video conferencing apps on the Mac, and users only need to have the same Apple account logged in to both devices.

Apart from this, Apple also allowed users to receive calls on the Mac and answer them on their computers instead of the iPhones, but this requires the same Apple account connection to both devices to work. WWDC 2025 introduced massive upgrades to the macOS Tahoe with the Liquid Glass UI change but that is not all there is to the computer's operating system, with many nifty features to enjoy.