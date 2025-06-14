Google's Audio Overview Turns Search Results Into AI Podcasts—Here's How to Join the Testing

Google has a new feature that brings more artificial intelligence-powered experiences to users on its search engine called "Audio Overview." Instead of getting AI-generated summaries of search results to read, Google will now read them aloud for you, and it takes into account several chosen websites that best match what users are looking for.

This "podcast-style" search results offer more than just a feature to hear content easily and forego the need to read as it can also be an accessibility function for those who need more assistance when searching online.

Google Audio Overview: Search Results into AI Podcasts

Google published a new blog post that details the latest AI-powered experience on its search engine, and it is called "Audio Overview." It offers a different take on its existing AI Overviews feature. Instead of having Google bring a gist of all the search results on top of the webpage results, Google will now collect top search results and have the AI transform them into a podcast-like format, according to a report by The Verge.

This means that users no longer have to read the AI-generated summary of what they have searched for as Google's latest feature will read it aloud for them, taking them through the top results that best match their queries.

Despite this new feature, Google will still share results in the traditional format.

How to Join Google Audio Overview's Testing?

As of writing, Google's Audio Overview is under testing, and instead of having it roll out to select users, the company has made it available on the Search Labs platform for people to opt into.

Users only have to find the Audio Overview feature on the Search Labs platform and enable it to appear on their Google search engine experience.

Google's AI-Powered Search Results

Google's most popular and largest product is Search, and since the company has dived into the world of artificial intelligence (AI), all of its experiences and technology began seeing deep integrations. Search was prioritized in recent developments with the introduction of "AI Overviews" last year. This gave users a gist of the results before seeing the top results in the traditional format.

The company did not stop there for Search, particularly as they introduced a new experience called the "AI Mode" towards the end of 2024.

Moreover, Google has also introduced a way to see more AI-generated answers in search via the traditional format, taking into account user suggestions for searchers to see.