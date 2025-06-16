Apple in Panic Mode? M2 Mac Minis Mysteriously Dying as Free Repairs Now Offered Worldwide

Apple has officially released a worldwide repair initiative for M2 Mac mini models facing power failure problems. The Cupertino tech giant confirmed that a small production run of Mac minis, sold between June 16 and November 23, 2024, might refuse to turn on as a result of an unknown problem.

Although the company did not explain the underlying cause of the power problem, it confirmed that "a very small percentage" of impacted M2 Mac minis no longer turn on.

How to Determine if Your Mac Mini is Eligible

If you have an M2 Mac mini you bought towards the end of 2024, it's worth checking if your device is in the faulty batch. Apple has made checking easy through a serial number checker on its website.

Here's how to locate your Mac mini's serial number, according to Digital Trends.

Option 1: Look at the bottom of your Mac mini.

Option 2: Look at the original packaging.

Option 3: If your Mac mini is still working, go to the top left of your screen and click the Apple icon, then go to "About This Mac" and find the serial number listed there.

With the serial number in hand, go to Apple's Mac mini (2023) Service Program page and enter the number into the eligibility checker. If your device is eligible, you will be given repair options.

How to Get Your Mac Mini Repaired

If your Mac mini is one of the units that need to be repaired, you have several service options available to you:

Go to an Apple Store. Make a Genius Bar appointment for on-site repair. Use an Apple Authorized Service provider. These third-party stores are qualified to perform official Apple repairs. Mail-In service. Apple might offer to let you mail the device in for service in your area.

The fix is free of cost if your device is qualified.

No Cause So Far, But Relief for Users of M2 Mac Mini

Apple has not yet explained as of writing specifically why some M2 Mac mini are no longer powering on. The company has not specified whether it's a hardware issue, power supply failure, or firmware problem. The issue was first spotted by MacRumors on a Mac mini Service Program notice.

Even with the intrigue, the company's offer to repair for free will give peace of mind to impacted users.

Although Apple hasn't specified how long the program will be in effect, comparable service programs tend to stay active for at least two years following the release date of the affected product.

For those already owning or planning to buy an M2 Mac mini, the issue is confined to a given manufacturing timeframe and not a universal flaw on all models. Nevertheless, the scenario reminds you to register your device and monitor serial numbers for eligibility to claim warranty and support.

If your Mac mini is performing well, no action should be taken. If you're seeing power problems or would like to be certain, check your serial number immediately and take part in Apple's worldwide repair program if eligible.