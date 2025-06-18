Apple to Keep macOS Away From iPads, Craig Federighi Says: "We Don't Want to Build Sporks"

Apple has developed operating systems for specific devices, and the company wants to keep it that way as revealed by Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi.

Particularly for iPads, the company will keep macOS on Mac computers alone. This means, the macOS will not come to iPads, which will retain the iPadOS.

The executive noted that there would be no instance that the macOS would run on the iPad, relating this development to something similar to the "spork," a utensil that was a mashup of a spoon and a fork.

Apple to Keep macOS Away From iPads

In the Federighi's latest interview with Federico Viticci (via MacStories), the pair talked about the latest iPadOS 26 and its capabilities. However, their conversation led to a significant discussion about the possibility of the iPad running the macOS.

Many iPad fans and users have been requesting Apple to bring a version of the tablet that runs macOS, particularly as some devices already feature the M-series chips that are similar to current or past Mac releases.

However, Federighi has an interesting take on this discussion, saying that despite having two separate things that are great on their own, it does not warrant them to create a mashup or collaboration of both. Additionally, Apple meant for its software to run for the specific devices it was developed or made for, with Federighi noting that they want "consistency where it makes sense."

Craig Federighi Says No to 'Sporks'

Federighi also shared an analogy to this, saying that Apple "does not want to build sporks."

The executive went on by saying that while a fork is great on its own, and the same can be said for spoons, the combination of both separate utensils into a spork did not bring out the best from both. Federighi said that a spork is neither a good fork nor a good spoon, relating it to macOS running on the iPad.

That being said, Federighi said that Apple can create experiences on the iPad that are "inspired" by the Mac.

Apple's iPads vs. Macs

For many years, many have pitted the iPad and Mac against each other as each serve almost similar experiences for users, but there have been distinctions that separate the other. Since the iPad has gotten more advanced and touted for business, especially among those who are constantly on the move, many have regarded its cellular version to be better than Macs in terms of portability and connections.

The many reports about this led to significant rumors about Apple planning to develop a Mac that offers cellular capabilities and no longer needs to connect to hotspots from iPhones, iPads, or portable Wi-Fi devices. However, while that is not yet coming, the Mac still holds its own because of its powerful processes, capabilities, and exclusive experiences available only from the macOS.

Tom Boger, Apple's iPad Vice President, previously ended the competition between the two, saying that the tablet and computer from Cupertino-based tech giant are "complementary" and not rivals in the tech space.