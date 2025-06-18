Netflix Is Bringing Live Broadcast Channels with TF1 Come Next Year—What to Expect?

The world of Netflix streaming is about to get an upgrade as the company is planning to integrate live broadcast channels to its platform next summer, according to the latest reports. The company is planning to bring more streaming content to its subscribers that add to the movies and series already available to watch.

In this latest venture, Netflix has partnered with the TF1 Group from France, with the first instance of this collaboration to be experienced in the French region, opening up massive possibilities for its future offers.

Netflix: Live Broadcast Channels with TF1 Coming 2026

In a new press release from Netflix, the company announced their latest collaboration with a French company called the TF1 Group, and both companies are now gearing up for the arrival of live broadcast channels to the platform. This means that the streamed content on TF1+ will be coming to Netflix, but it will first be available exclusively in France in its initial outing.

According to the company, its collaboration with the TF1 Group is currently working on integrating the broadcast channel experience into the platform that would be available in summer 2026 to French users.

Moreover, users in France no longer have to worry about incurring any additional fees with the arrival of the TF1+ broadcast channel experience on Netflix as it will be available as part of their existing subscription.

What to Expect From Netflix's Live Broadcast

Netflix revealed that it will deliver the streamed content of TF1+ directly to its platform, offering its key content and tentpoles, including "Broceliande," "Erica," "Koh Lanta," "The Voice," and more. On top of that, there are also several live sports matches that are joining this integration on Netflix.

Users may also enjoy Netflix's premium discovery experience to find the shows to suit their needs, according to the company.

Netflix's Live Streaming Venture

Almost two years ago, Netflix has been reportedly planning to venture into a different kind of content for its subscribers, and that is the availability of live streaming shows. This started with sports content that featured the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson boxing match that streamed last year, but it was met with significant controversies because of its low definition and buggy feed.

Despite this, Netflix did not give up on its live streaming capabilities, particularly as other platforms are already known for offering cable-style offers and channels, with the largest streaming company looking to catch up. The next live content offered by Netflix is in partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and features Monday Night Raw directly on the streaming platform.

The massive shift in this type of streaming content gave the world more to enjoy, particularly as users are no longer bound by video-on-demand (VOD) content alone. Netflix's competitors like Disney+ and Hulu, as well as Max, Peacock, and more are known for their live-streaming content and various broadcast channels available for subscribers to enjoy.