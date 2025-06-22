MacBook Upgrade Program Offers New Computer Subscription Starting at $33.28 a Month

If you are looking to upgrade to a new MacBook and do not want to pay upfront, then this new subscription program from a website called "Upgraded" is for you.

The latest offer for MacBook fans and those looking to get the latest from Apple's Mac lineup are in for a treat with this new "MacBook Upgrade Program" subscription, which starts at only $33.28 per month.

You no longer have to buy a MacBook directly and spend thousands of dollars for a new Apple computer with this new subscription program, and it allows users to get the latest by only paying a monthly fee.

MacBook Upgrade Program Is The New Mac Subscription

A website called "Upgraded" has launched the new "MacBook Upgrade Program," which brings the first-of-its-kind subscription program for Apple's Mac laptops for users who want the latest from the company.

According to their website, users would receive a MacBook computer of their choosing from an Apple Premier Partner, GatorTec, which will be in charge of supplying the computers to customers.

Users may choose whichever MacBook they desire, and here, they could also select their preferred specs like a bigger storage option, more RAM, and the chipset they prefer, especially for the MacBook Pro.

A user can upgrade to the latest model once 24 payments have been completed. However, the old model must be sent back using a prepaid box.

Monthly Subscription Starting at $33.28 Per Month

According to 9to5Mac, this program offers a 36-month financing for users who want the latest MacBook at their disposal, and it also brings 0% APR. The cheapest option here is the base 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, available for only $33.28 per month, for 36 months of lock-in.

On the other hand, users may opt for the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4, which starts at $52.17 monthly.

All of the MacBook computers available under the program come with AppleCare+ coverage as well. Users may opt not to continue with the upgrade after 24 payments, but they need to complete the 36-month subscription to keep the laptop.

Apple's MacBook Upgrades Expected This Year

Last October, Apple delivered the new M4 lineup that delivered the latest iMac, as well as the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, which also got their M4 Pro processors and the M4 Max chipset exclusively for the MacBook Pro.

For this year, Apple is expected to proceed with the M5 series of releases for select computers, particularly for the MacBook Pro, and it will reportedly be joined by the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors as well. Alongside this, Apple is also rumored to be sharing this new chipset with the iPad Pro, but it was not announced during its usual spring release.

Analysts and sources have claimed that Apple is set to focus on chip upgrades this year without any changes to its design or look, with the upcoming MacBooks and iPads getting the M5 while sporting the same body and chassis.

That being said, a massive upgrade is expected for the following year that will feature the M6 chipset, but no specifics have yet been shared as of writing.