8BitDo Updates Arcade Stick, Upcoming Controller to Support Nintendo Switch 2

With the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, players are looking to upgrade their configurations, but most current accessories still work with the new handheld.

One of the best accessories already proven to work in harmony is 8BitDo's Arcade Stick and the soon-to-be-released Arcade Controller. Both controllers now support Nintendo Switch 2 via firmware updates, so players can keep using their favorite arcade-style controllers without buying a new one.

8BitDo Arcade Stick Update to Support Switch 2

As spotted by Notebookcheck, the well-known 8BitDo Arcade Stick is currently available on Amazon for $90. The good thing here is that the new firmware update makes it compatible with Nintendo's newest handheld.

To achieve that, you just need to update the controllers by downloading 8BitDo's firmware upgrade tool, which works on both Windows and macOS operating systems.

To update, plug in the Arcade Stick and its wireless adapter using a USB to your PC or Mac. Ensure that the controller is turned on. Next, run the firmware update tool obtained from 8BitDo's official website.

The firmware required to support Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility is version 1.04, but users can update to the latest version for optimal performance and bug fixes.

Upgrading the 8BitDo Arcade Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

8BitDo's Arcade Stick is not the only gaming accessory you will need if you love arcade titles. The 8BitDo Arcade Controller, to be released later, is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 through a straightforward firmware upgrade.

The 8BitDo Arcade Controller and Arcade Stick now support Switch 2.



Update your firmware at https://t.co/FckmXlHWzE#8BitDo #Switch2 pic.twitter.com/LGhz9Xow2a — 8BitDo (@8BitDo) June 23, 2025

The update procedure employs the 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2, which is available for both Windows and macOS. Following installation, users plug the controller into their computer using USB, fire up the software, and the controller will then be visible on the screen.

The software will alert users in case an update for the firmware is available. While the essential firmware to make Nintendo Switch 2 compatible is version 1.04, the current update might be version 1.05.

Don't forget to follow the instructions to install and download the update. In contrast to the Arcade Stick, the Arcade Controller does not yet need an adapter firmware update, but users can test it just in case.

How to Get the Firmware Update Tools

To update the Arcade Stick or the new Arcade Controller, go to the official 8BitDo website, where you can get the firmware update tools that you need to download. These tools are easy to use and compatible with both Windows computers and Macs, which makes updating your controllers accessible to everyone.

Keep Your Controllers Ready for Switch 2

The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't mean gamers need to abandon their existing accessories. Thanks to 8BitDo's proactive firmware updates for the Arcade Stick and Arcade Controller, users can continue enjoying their favorite Arcade controllers with minimal hassle.