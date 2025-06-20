The old adage in gaming still holds in 2025: you purchase a Nintendo system to play Nintendo titles. Although third-party titles provide diversity, the majority of consumers want to see pillar series like "Mario Kart" and "Pokemon" as the primary reason for purchasing Nintendo hardware. And initial sales figures for the Nintendo Switch 2 seem to confirm this.

There's no harm in buying the new console for the sake of exclusivity, but the sad fact about this is that third-party game titles tend to get overlooked. When this happens, their sales will go "very low" and this is bad news for some publishers.

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is the Lone Third-Party Standout on Switch 2

Early Switch 2 fans buy the handheld because of Nintendo exclusives in two major markets, the US and the UK, according to The Game Business. However, not all people purchase Switch 2 because of first-party titles. Some want to play console-heavy games in the most convenient way possible.

There is one significant exception—"Cyberpunk 2077." CD Projekt Red's futuristic RPG has been given new life on the Switch 2 through performance upgrades, graphics tweaks, and a collector cartridge that brings some in-game panache. The game is known for its high demand on graphics card and running it in a newly launched console is beyond surprising.

Not present on the initial Switch, "Cyberpunk 2077" brings something new that celebrates the console's enhanced power. On the Switch 2, its success is less of a shock and more of a well-planned victory, particularly since it is one of the handful of games that actually stresses the system to its limits.

Why Third-Party Games Are Lagging on Switch 2

There are several reasons why third-party games are lagging on Nintendo's new console, according to Polygon.

The first reason is its overpriced launch point. Priced at $449.99, the Switch 2 is more expensive than some PS5 and Xbox versions, encouraging buyers to be more vigilant with game purchases.

Another reason is the limited launch library. Most early third-party games are ports currently found on other systems, such as the original Switch.

Everyone should also take note of its backward compatibility. They can play their older games, which lowers the need to purchase new games.

Another area of concern is the accessory inflation. As new Joy-Con 2 controllers and other accessories add to the overall investment, players are focusing on only the necessary buys.

Finally, Switch 2 owners should pay attention to game cards. Two-generation releases muddled the consumer, resulting in accidental wrong-version purchases or frustration with having to download games from a physical card.

'Mario Kart World' Dominates the Market

The popularity of "Mario Kart World" is undeniable. Reports suggest that around 80% of Switch 2 buyers received the game as a bundle, with many others purchasing it separately. It's been a staple release for the Big N since the earliest consoles.

Even though third-party game launches were slow, overall Switch 2 sales are setting records. Units were broadly available on day one—something the PS5 did not have, and that availability has given Nintendo a solid early lead.