On Thursday, AccuWeather and Perplexity announced that they were joining forces in a strategic partnership to deliver live weather forecasts and severe weather alerts directly through Perplexity's growing answer engine.

Founded in 2022, Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that delivers real-time, cited responses to user queries and currently handles over 150 million questions per week. AccuWeather, established in 1962 and based in State College, Pennsylvania, is one of the world's most widely used weather data providers, serving consumers, businesses, and emergency services.

The collaboration will bring AccuWeather's hyperlocal forecasts, proprietary features like RealFeel Temperature and MinuteCast, and severe weather warnings directly to Perplexity users through the platform's generative AI responses and dedicated weather answer page. According to both companies, the goal is to enhance how users access and act on weather data across web and mobile platforms.

AccuWeather's Forecasts Power Perplexity's AI Responses

"By partnering with Perplexity's groundbreaking technology, we're making it even easier for people to access AccuWeather's known and trusted critical weather forecasts," AccuWeather Public Relations quoted Steven R. Smith, CEO of AccuWeather, in the statement. "We feel strongly that bringing our potentially lifesaving weather forecasts and information directly to Perplexity's users is paramount to AccuWeather's mission of saving lives and protecting property."

The partnership will initially make severe weather alerts and forecasts available on demand through Perplexity's website and app. AccuWeather was selected as Perplexity's exclusive weather provider based on third-party validation of its forecasting accuracy. AccuWeather reports that its data draws from more than 300 weather parameters, 70 years of historical information, and proprietary models verified by independent analyses.

"Weather affects many kinds of decision-making, so it's natural to integrate AccuWeather's trusted data into our answers," said Aravind Srinivas, SEO of Perplexity, in the statement.

The companies noted that additional features and integrations are in development, though no timeline or financial details were disclosed. Both AccuWeather and Perplexity indicated plans to expand their collaboration, with future integration possibly extending beyond weather alerts to other real-time data services.