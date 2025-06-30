YouTube is experimenting with a new AI-powered search feature that swaps out its traditional thumbnail grid for a scrollable carousel of video clips and summaries, offering Premium mobile users a faster, more streamlined way to browse results without clicking through full videos.

The new feature was launched for a small group of U.S.-based iOS and Android users last week. When users search for topics like "things to do in Sri Lanka" or "best phone camera 2025," the new format displays a horizontal reel of video previews and a short AI-generated text blurb. The trial runs through July 30 and only applies to searches in English.

This isn't just a fresh coat of paint on YouTube search—it's part of a broader shift we're seeing across the tech industry. Search results are getting stripped down, sped up, and rewritten by AI. Google's already doing it with AI summaries in regular search, and now YouTube is testing its own version that feels more like flipping through Instagram Stories than browsing a video platform. It's built for mobile users who want quick answers and don't have time to tap through a bunch of videos. However, if this trend catches on, it could significantly alter how people discover content—and how creators are perceived. Thumbnails, titles, and even the first few seconds of a video might start to matter a lot less than whatever the AI decides to show.

The experience feels less like a traditional search engine and more like a highlight reel, designed for speed. Users get a taste of relevant videos at a glance, without needing to tap into each one. It's geared toward searches where users want quick information, such as travel planning, product research, or finding something to eat, rather than watching long-form content.

Reddit users have had varied reactions, with some appreciating the streamlined browsing experience, while others share their worries that AI summaries might oversimplify deeper, nuanced content.

YouTube has been rolling out other AI experiments lately, like chat-based search prompts, auto-dubbing for different languages, and tools to help create Shorts. The company says it's trying to make the platform easier to use and more helpful for viewers. This search preview is still in testing, but it could signal where things are headed if users respond well.