OpenAI 'Recalibrating' Employee Compensations to Combat Meta's Staff 'Poaching' Spree—Report

OpenAI is now reportedly "recalibrating" its employee compensation packages as the aggressive and apparent Meta "poaching" spree is successfully attracting its staff to jump over to the rival's ship.

In this latest move, OpenAI reportedly wants to assure its employees that they are doing what they can to give them more reasons to stay, especially as more lucrative offers arrive.

It was previously revealed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that Meta offers attractive signing bonuses and compensation to its researchers, and while he was previously sure that they are not getting swayed, there have been a handful who have already been lured by it.

OpenAI 'Recalibrating' Employee Compensations

Wired shared a new memo published via Slack by OpenAI's Chief Research Officer, Mark Chen, with the executive claiming that they feel like "someone has broken into our home and stolen something." Chen revealed that he is already working with OpenAI executives, including CEO Sam Altman and other leaders, in "recalibrating" employee compensations for its existing staffers.

Chen, Altman, and other executives are working nonstop to talk with those who have received offers from Meta, with OpenAI now attempting to convince them to reconsider their tenure with the company.

Apart from this, OpenAI is now evaluating its employees and looking at their performance, efforts, and talent to give them better recognition. The company is likewise looking at a possible revamp to their existing compensation package.

OpenAI vs. Meta: Employment Packages

According to TechCrunch, OpenAI is now on the move to combat the significant Meta hiring spree taking place as more employees are opting to jump ship and join the social media company's AI efforts.

There are now as many as eight researchers from OpenAI who accepted Meta's offers, with some reportedly given lucrative signing bonuses and other perks.

Meta's Staff 'Poaching' Spree

Both Meta and OpenAI are now embroiled in a different kind of competition against each other, and it all focuses on their employees. Altman previously revealed that Meta has been going all out in their staff "poaching" spree in recent months, with the social media company offering as much as $100,000 in signing bonuses, among the many other perks of transitioning.

Initially, Altman was confident when he revealed the poaching tactics of Meta, saying that OpenAI staffers are not easily swayed by the monetary offers and are staying because of their goal to bring artificial general intelligence with the company.

However, Meta successfully poached a key senior researcher of OpenAI, Trapit Bansal, who is best known for being among the "foundational contributors" of the latter's o1 reasoning model that was recently launched last December.

Alongside this, it was also revealed that three other OpenAI researchers also jumped ship and joined Meta in their efforts to bolster its AI development team only several weeks before Bansal's departure.

Meta is reportedly forming a new "AI superintelligence team" which would be under the leadership of Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, following its recent $15 billion investment that made Mark Zuckerberg's company a major stakeholder.