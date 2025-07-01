As a tried and true PSP gamer from back in the day, it was a great surprise to see stalward Sony title, Patapon 1 and 2 grace this new July list of titles for Nintendo Switch.

The rhythm game stole many an hour of my life back in 2007, and the follow up found a place on my PSP the following year. Now you're telling me I can load it on my Switch and tap my way to total tribal domination? Sign me up right now.

Of course, there are eight other game titles coming to Nintendo's hybrid console this summer, so I guess we can list them here:

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will show up on Switch and Switch 2 for fans of the genius skateboarder, giving you new skaters, new parks, "gnarlier tricks" and a "sicker soundtrack. PLay cross platform online multiplayer, too, while you're at it.

The aforementioned Patapon 1 + 2 drops July 11, giving us an all-new remastered game starring those tiny little warriors with their fierce drums.

July 17 brings the hotly-anticipated Donkey Kong Bananza along with unique city builder Wandering Village. The former promises tons of fun 3D platforming with classic Nintendo characters while the latter has you creating a functioning village on the back of a giant wandering creature. So exciting.

Shadow Labyrinth shows up July 18, bringing Pac-Man (wait, what?) into a weird 2D action platformer for both Switch and Switch 2. "To survive, you'll need to discover secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose," said Nintendo.

July 24 brigns us Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) + Jamboree TV so you can have all those angry feelings playing multiplayer party games with friends. The new version brings full body motion controls, microphone levels, and CameraPlay features that are sure to please.

July 25 offers two great games: No Sleep for Kaname Date, an anime-style adventure escape game and Wild Hearts S, a Monster Hunter-style title that pits you against gigantic beasts with other players.

And finally, you'll be able to cozy up to Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game where you can decorate your own Hobbit Hole, tend to your garden, fish in beautiful ponds, forage for wild herbs and fruites, or just trade with other Hobbit townsfolk in the Shire.