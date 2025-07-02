Amazon is on the verge of a significant change in its warehousing operations: robots are about to outnumber humans.

The Seattle giant recently said that more than one million robots now operate in its worldwide fulfillment center network, moving ever closer to eclipsing its 1.1 million human warehousing workers.

Amazon Hits One Million Robots in Warehouses

Scott Dresser, vice president of Amazon Robotics, shared the news in a blog post, calling the milestone a reinforcement of Amazon's leadership as the world's largest manufacturer and operator of mobile robotics.

Based on the statement, Amazon is rejoicing about the company's decade-long investment in automation and artificial intelligence. It reportedly cost billions but is rapidly transforming the nature of warehouse work.

Amazon's robots perform backbreaking work like lifting, sorting, and stowing—tasks that are physically demanding and can be repetitive or risky for human labor. The machines, in Amazon's view, are meant to augment the workforce and not displace it.

New AI and Robotics Set to Boost Warehouse Efficiency

In addition to the million-robot mark, Amazon is launching new generative AI technology that will make its warehouse robots more autonomous and efficient. These innovations are part of a larger strategy to reduce human intervention and streamline operations.

A prime example is Amazon's new robot, Vulcan, announced in May. Vulcan will pick items and place them onto mobile shelves, working up to 20 hours a day. According to Digital Trends, the company claims Vulcan is a hair faster than the average human worker, raising questions about how AI-fueled automation will change work in various sectors.

Internal Documents Suggest a More Automated Workplace

While Amazon publicly asserts that automation augments its human labor force, Business Insider recently uncovered an internal document that takes a different view.

The memo labels Vulcan and other robots as "critical to flattening Amazon's hiring curve over the next ten years." This has sparked suggestions that complete automation, rather than augmentation, is Amazon's ultimate objective.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also alluded to a technology-dense future. In a company memo, he recognized that AI would decrease the company's corporate staff over time, as various departments incorporate automation into daily procedures.

Shortly after, employees criticized Jassy's message, saying he did not care about the layoffs.