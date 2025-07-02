TikTok Flooded by Racist Videos Made via Google's Veo 3 Despite Content Restrictions

Racist and disrespectful videos have recently flooded TikTok in the past weeks. These posts that have are notably made using AI, and according to an investigative report, it was generated through the latest Google Veo 3 platform that launched last May.

The videos that were posted online went as far as discriminating people of color. There are also content that make fun of different races and religions in the world.

Racist Videos Flood TikTok in Recent Weeks

A new report by Media Matters for America (MMFA) revealed that in the past weeks, a surge of AI-generated racist videos flooded TikTok, focused on promoting hate and amusement against certain skin colors, ethnicities, and tropes.

The rise of racist AI videos has already seen millions of views on TikTok, and these are getting significant traffic on the platform.

It was revealed that most of the racist videos uploaded on the platform were against Black people, depicting them as monkeys in some clips. Others are focused on tropes like their affinity with fried chicken and watermelon.

Additionally, the AI-generated videos also depicted antisemitism, misleading clips of immigrants and protesters, harm against these said protesters by being run over by cars, depiction of concentration camps, and more.

Google's Veo 3 Is the Alleged Culprit

Media Matters revealed that among the videos, the most notable culprit behind this was Google's Veo 3, as the platform's watermark was seen in many hurtful videos uploaded to TikTok. All of the said hate videos had clear signs of AI generation.

These videos are made despite the content restrictions that Google has on its platform, particularly regarding hateful content and pornographic materials.

On the other hand, it is also clear that TikTok has a policy against hate speech and harmful content, yet the videos were published on its platform, with some reaching millions of viewership and high engagement rates.

AI Misuse and Online Hate

The rise of artificial intelligence has not only given the world useful tools, but it also likewise led to misuse of the technology. Online hate content authors have shifted towards using AI to help sow more chaos on platforms, turning on machine learning to "supercharge" their propaganda and campaigns.

Last year, as more companies released their AI video generators, deepfake content saw a significant spike in the online world, with unknowing victims getting fake pornographic content and the like. In one case, a principal from Maryland was framed using an AI deepfake video that depicted them as a racist, causing a massive stir and scrutiny online.

Lawmakers and regulators have since sought to prevent the misuse of AI tools by putting immense pressure on companies and developers to add content filters or restrictions and by also setting up legislation for the public's protection.