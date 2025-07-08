macOS Tahoe 26 Dev Beta 3 Now Live After Apple Resolves Distribution Bug

Apple recently released its third developer beta for macOS Tahoe 26, but the release was struck by a small glitch. The interruption briefly delayed updates for Apple Silicon Macs.

But all is well now, and macOS Tahoe 26 Developer Beta 3 is now available for download on all supported Macs that boast M1, M2, and M3 chips.

Rosetta 26 Beta 3 Was the Cause of the Glitch

Soon after the beta's first release, issues were being reported by developers on social media site X. According to 9to5Mac, the issue seemed to be connected with Rosetta 26 beta 3, a necessary software component that enables Intel-based software to function on Apple Silicon. Although Apple did not officially announce the bug, the fact that it was related to Rosetta has spawned widespread rumors.

Whatever the glitch, the Cupertino tech giant moved rapidly to address it. The update is complete and now available on all compatible devices.

How to Download and Install macOS Tahoe 26 Developer Beta 3

If you're a registered Apple developer and want to install the latest beta, follow these steps carefully:

Back up your Mac. Always start with a Time Machine or cloud backup. Open System Settings Navigate to General, then Software Update. Click the 'i' icon beside Beta Updates. From the dropdown menu, select macOS Developer Tahoe Beta. Hit 'Done' and wait for the update to appear. Install the update as you would any ordinary macOS upgrade.

When Will the Public Beta Launch

Apple previously confirmed at WWDC25 that public betas of macOS Tahoe would be available in July. Historically, these are released alongside Developer Beta 3 or 4, so we're likely just days away from seeing the macOS Tahoe 26 Public Beta go live.

That's excellent news for non-developers eager to try out macOS Tahoe before its official release later this year.

What's New in Developer Beta 3?

Apple hasn't yet published detailed patch notes or lists of features for Developer Beta 3. As is typical, the majority of updates address performance, security patches, and internal optimizations. However, developers are going through the build now to find out if there are any under-the-hood tweaks or interface updates.

If you are an experienced developer or simply a curious user, the new beta is available to install on all supported Macs. And if you're waiting for public beta, your wait time is near; just stay vigilant this month.