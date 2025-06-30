Nintendo Switch 2 Free Upgrade Makes Old Games Look Brand New

Whereas fans impatiently wait for the advent of Switch 2-exclusive games, the existing library itself provides a strong incentive to upgrade, particularly for players who missed out on some titles on the initial Switch owing to performance issues.

Owing to the Switch 2's upgraded hardware, some of the old games are now performing much better, and in a few instances, they seem like new games.

'Zelda' Titles Finally Get the Performance They Deserve

As Digital Foundry detailed in their breakdown, games that were upgraded for free years ago are now smoother, sharper, and faster on the Switch 2 than they ever were. Their 37-minute video showed just how enhanced the new console makes legacy games.

One of the most significant enhancements is "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" and "Echoes of Wisdom." They were previously notorious for frame rates that would fluctuate and drop noticeably, specifically in heavily populated areas or when there was chaotic action.

Now, both games operate at a locked 60 frames per second with sharper, more consistent resolutions. This is a vast difference from how they performed on the original Switch, when they could only do their best to hold frame rates and visual fidelity consistent.

Bowser's Fury Receives Serious Frame Rate Fix

Another highlight is "Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury." Although the original 3D World game performed smoothly on the original Switch, the "Bowser's Fury" add-on struggled with frame rate, especially in handheld mode, where it was capped at 30FPS.

On Switch 2, both docked and portable modes are now consistent at a smooth 60FPS, providing a much better experience. In addition to the increased frame rate, the game also sees a significant resolution bump, giving it a more attractive appearance.

'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet' See Drastic Improvements

Digital Foundry also pointed out the vastly different experiences in "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." Those games, which were universally panned for subpar performance when they came out, have been greatly optimized on the Switch 2. Players get to enjoy steadier frame rates, shorter loading times, and cleaner visuals that make both exploring and combat better.

If you skipped these entries because of initial technical problems, the Switch 2's iteration could be the perfect moment to go back and fill them in.

Why the Switch 2 Upgrade Is Worth It Even Without New Games

While "Mario Kart World" and other titles in the pipeline are plenty to eagerly anticipate, the Switch 2's capacity to breathe new life into the current Nintendo catalog does not go unnoticed, according to Mashable.

If you're undecided about the Switch 2 because of the lack of exclusives right now, the improved experience it provides for your current library could be more than sufficient to make the jump worthwhile.

As expected, the Switch 2 launch sales speak volumes: more console lovers still prefer playing first-party titles over third-party games.