Gmail Adds 'Manage Subscriptions' List to Reduce Inbox Clutter on Android, iOS, and Web

Google has added a new feature to Gmail called the Manage Subscriptions list which brings a way to declutter an inbox as well as remove unwanted items.

It has always been an issue where email subscriptions, newsletters, and other types of promotional messages fill up one's inbox, and going through each to unsubscribe is a painstaking process as not all are easily manageable.

With this list, users may now differentiate the organic messages and important ones from email subscriptions, with Google adding this feature to the Android, iOS, and web versions of Gmail.

Gmail Adds 'Manage Subscriptions' to Declutter Inbox

Google's latest blog post shared the latest feature that will help users declutter their inbox from unwanted emails or promotions. The new feature is known as the Manage Subscriptions list, which is now rolling out to more users.

This list will be responsible for categorizing a user's active subscriptions by the frequency of sent emails, also noting the number of emails from the sender.

This new Manage Subscriptions list brings all the subscriptions in one place for users to view and manage, and here, the account holder may decide whether or not to unsubscribe from it.

Improve your Inbox on Gmail Android, iOS, and Web

According to Google, users may easily unsubscribe from a sender that they no longer want to receive emails from with a single tap or click on their Gmail platforms on Android, iOS, and the web. The company said that after choosing to unsubscribe, Gmail will take over and send the unsubscribe request to the sender.

This feature may simplify the issue of having to go to the sender's website to unsubscribe directly from the platform as Google will take over instead.

It should be noted that the Manage Subscriptions list could be found hidden away in the hamburger menu sidebar.

Gmail Features Available For Users

Gmail is one of the top products of Google, with the email service being among the leading and trusted platforms in the world. It is also the central hub for all communications on the Workspace suite.

It has seen its fair share of generative AI experiences, including the Help Me Write feature which assists users in writing emails by using prompts and keywords.

In the past months, Gemini AI has had a more active presence in Google's different Workspace apps, including Gmail, with the model powering the different machine learning features of the platform. This year, Google also added the Add to Calendar button on Gmail which automatically creates a calendar entry from data found in email messages so users would not have to enter it manually.

Earlier this year, Google tested the feature known as Manage Subscriptions on Gmail's web version which promises a cleaner inbox that will help users to directly unsubscribe from company or service emails on the platform.

This feature is a much requested one as many email subscriptions are already disruptive on one's inbox, with some not getting filtered from their Primary tab.