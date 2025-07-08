AirPods iOS 26: Studio-Quality Recording, Other Features Coming, But Some Require H2 Chip

Apple's AirPods are getting new features via the iOS 26 update coming later this year, with studio-quality audio recordings among the additions to the experience for the wearables. However, Apple mentioned that three of the five features that will be showcased for the AirPods in the upcoming iOS update would be exclusive to the audio wearables using the H2 chip.

Earlier this year, there was a report that spotted the AirPods getting a new feature on iOS 26 which would automatically detect its user sleeping and pause the media they are streaming via the wearables.

AirPods iOS 26 Update Gets Five New Features

Apple has shared a new press release which confirms a massive update coming to AirPods devices via the iOS 26 release expected this fall, featuring five new features to enjoy.

The update is coming to all AirPods devices and delivers the latest experiences to the audio wearables, starting with the studio-quality audio recording feature which transforms the devices into a high-quality microphone.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the five features are as follows:

Automatic pausing when users fall asleep

Automatic switching for CarPlay

Studio-quality audio recording

Camera remote

Enhanced voice quality on calls

One of the features mentioned by Apple is the studio-quality audio recording, which transforms the already high-quality microphone of the AirPods into an even excellent device for all recording needs. Users may take advantage of the Voice Isolation feature of the AirPods despite being in a noisy environment for recordings, and it is applicable to different kinds of setups.

This includes interviews, podcasts, singers, and other types of content creation. Apple claims that through this iOS 26 feature for the AirPods, users may enjoy greater sound quality for their needs.

Users may also use the AirPods as a camera remote for when they are using the built-in Camera app on iPhones and other compatible third-party devices to capture images or videos. This can be done by long pressing the audio wearable's stem. Long pressing this stem again would stop the recording when in video mode.

Some iOS 26 Features on AirPods Require an H2 Chip

However, based on Apple's latest release, the upcoming AirPods features on iOS 26 have a catch. Some of these features require the H2 chip to deliver the experience to users.

As noted by 9to5Mac's report, three of these features are exclusive to AirPods devices with the H2 chip, including:

Studio-quality audio recording

Camera remote

Enhanced voice quality on calls

There are only two versions of the AirPods that have the H2 chip that powers them. This includes the AirPods 4 released in September 2024 and the AirPods Pro 2, which was first released in 2022 but saw further updates with the USB-C charging case.

AirPods 3 and older models, as well as the AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max, would not get the three features mentioned above.

As of writing, there are still no updates, further reports, or speculations on whether Apple will release a new audio wearable in the form of the AirPods Pro 3, which has been rumored earlier this year for a release alongside the iPhone 17 series.