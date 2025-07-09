WhatsApp Tests Threaded Message Replies on iOS Beta

WhatsApp is now rolling out threaded message replies on iOS, a highly sought-after feature that has so far only been offered to Android beta users. The feature, which enables users to better keep track of and follow multiple conversations in one chat, is live in WhatsApp for iOS beta through TestFlight.

While not yet released to everyone, the fact that the feature shows up in the beta build is a good indication that it's nearing public release.

Threaded Message Replies Coming in WhatsApp

Whereas inline replies show up right in the main feed of the chat, threaded message replies provide a more formalized system for responding to individual messages. According to WaBetaInfo, it works when a reply count shows up beside any message with responses.

Entering this counter reveals a new thread view, enabling users to view all the replies in chronological order. Users are also able to post new responses within the thread without filling up the primary chat window.

This design is similar to what people have been accustomed to in apps such as Discord and Microsoft Teams. It's more convenient when trying to juggle several simultaneous discussions within one group or individual chat.

How Will WhatsApp Users Benefit From Threaded Replies

While WhatsApp develops further as a powerful messaging and collaboration platform, threaded replies are a major usability leap. It is particularly beneficial for overlapping conversations in group chats, according to MacRumors.

It's also important in business discussions where context and clarity are important. For individuals who do not wish to scroll through lengthy chains of messages to locate certain replies, this is also a must-have feature.

To sum it up, threaded responses assist in keeping discussions tidy, minimizing confusion, and facilitating topics, especially in discussions with high message rates.

For the time being, the threaded reply feature is only present for iOS beta testers, and even they cannot use it yet. Yet, with its inclusion in the recent TestFlight build, we can see that WhatsApp is actively polishing the experience before making it available more widely.

Similar to most of WhatsApp's previous updates, with a staggered rollout, we can anticipate functionality slowly rolling out across regions and user groups before it becomes available globally.

Last month, WhatsApp teased the launch of the AI studio. It's for users who want to create personalized chatbots via Meta AI.