Apple Vision Pro Upgrade Comes With M4 Chip, Better Head Strap Reportedly Launching This Year

Apple's Vision Pro headset is getting an upgrade this year, and it is reportedly getting the latest M4 chipset that has only been used for Mac and iPads, as well as a better head strap compared to its previous version.

This upcoming refresh will not change a lot for the Vision Pro headset apart from a more powerful chipset to power its spatial computing capabilities and improve its comfort for users.

Apple Vision Pro Upgrade: M4 Chip, Better Head Strap

Mark Gurman shared a new report via Bloomberg that claims Apple is now developing a new Vision Pro headset that would get the latest generation Silicon-based chipset, the M4. Before this report, there were no mentions of the M4 chip coming to the Vision Pro as it was previously touted that it would receive the M5 processor in its next upgrade, which is expected in the coming years.

However, Apple reportedly wants to deliver a new headset immediately, and to do this, it will offer an upgrade to its computing power with the M4 chipset from the previous M2 chip, coming with a comfort-focused change as well.

There have been previous reports of complaints about the original Vision Pro's head strap, and while it is already enough to keep the headset in place, using it for longer periods could make it bothersome for users.

That being said, the chip upgrade also constitutes better processing power and more adept capabilities in running more AI tools for the headset as Apple Intelligence brings more experiences to Vision Pro users.

Vision Pro Upgrade Rumors

It has only been a year since Apple released the first XR headset it has, the Vision Pro, and many reports are already focusing on what is coming in the future, including the next-generation version of the device. However, many reports agree on one thing, and that is the so-called 'Vision Pro 2' is not coming this year as it will take more time to develop before releasing its new and improved version.

However, other sources claim that Apple is rushing out the next-generation version of the headset that will feature the M5 chipset, a processor that is expected to arrive this year. Alongside this, Apple CEO Tim Cook also wants to push the cheaper version of the Vision Pro to launch in the near future as it plans to beat Meta Quest at its own game.

The original Vision Pro did not sell significantly in the market, and one of the main reasons behind it is the premium price tag that introduced the headset at $3,500 right off the bat. This may or may not change depending on Apple's development of the headset.