YouTube's Trending Page, Trending Now List to be Replaced by Category-Specific Charts

YouTube's Trending page and Trending Now list are being removed by the company as it transitions to a new way to discover the most popular content on the platform.

The latest removal of the two tabs on YouTube, which brought together the most trendy and hip uploads on the platform, is being replaced by a category-specific round-up of content to watch that will come in the form of charts.

YouTube Removes Trending Page, Trending Now List

In a new blog post from TeamYouTube's Meaghan, YouTube is now starting its process that will remove the Trending page and Trending Now list from the platform, with the tabs set to disappear in the coming weeks.

Since 2015, YouTube has brought the Trending page to users to deliver the popular, top-watched, and highly engaged posts on the platform, offering what it calls a "singular list of viral videos."

However, YouTube wants to change what people will discover on the platform that evolves beyond this singular list, particularly as the company grows its services with the likes of Shorts and more.

YouTube's Category-Specific 'Charts' Section

YouTube revealed that it will now focus on the category-specific Charts which encompasses what the Trending page and list offer, showcasing the most popular content on the platform including Music, Videos, Podcasts, and Movie Trailers. For top gaming content, the Gaming Explore page still features the trending content.

Soon, the platform would add more categories featuring the top content on the platform. According to TechCrunch, YouTube claimed that it finds different kinds of content on the platform outside of Trending.

YouTube's New Features

Despite the rise of rivals in the online media, YouTube remains a stronghold for many content creators and videos that provide entertainment, knowledge, and the latest content on various trends.

A recent feature released for YouTube delivered a way for users to mute channels that they are subscribed to if they want to take a break from seeing their content, skipping the need to unsubscribe from them.

Artificial intelligence has also made it big on YouTube apart from the AI-generated content that users upload as Google has been sharing more features to the streaming platform powered by Gemini and other models. Earlier this year, YouTube added a feature to its search function that features an AI video carousel that automatically plays the clips that are part of the results.

In recent updates, YouTube has made a significant effort to bring more features, with Premium subscribers getting it first before standard accounts.