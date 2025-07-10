Ray-Ban Meta 3 Leak: Better Battery, Optical Version Coming to Smart Glasses Lineup

A new leak revealed the upcoming Ray-Ban Meta 3 developments that are reportedly in the works from EssilorLuxottica and Meta. These new smart glasses would have two versions, with one focusing on the original sunglasses type, and the other, an "Optical" version that will bring traditional eyeglasses to the mix.

Moreover, it was also revealed that Ray-Ban and Meta plan to upgrade their new smart glasses with better batteries, and this will help deliver a longer usage time for the wearable with AI features enabled.

'Ray-Ban Meta 3' Leak: Better Battery For Smart Glasses

According to the latest details from UploadVR, a group on WeChat called XR Research Institute shared that Meta is developing the next-generation version of its smart glasses referred to as the Ray-Ban Meta 3.

The first device is under the code name "Aperol" which showed off a new frame design for the tech-savvy specs, setting it apart from the previous releases.

The main focus of this next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is to reportedly improve the batteries equipped on the wearable as new AI features and other capabilities are set to debut along with it.

Meta's Live AI technology could run for "hours," according to the report (via 9to5Google), as opposed to the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses that has a 30-minute maximum runtime limit.

Additionally, the Ray-Ban Meta 3 would also reportedly feature real-time object recognition and scene understanding as part of its AI upgrades.

Ray-Ban Meta 3: Optical Version Is Reportedly Coming

On the other hand, another version of the wearable is coming alongside the smart glasses mentioned above, particularly as the Ray-Ban Meta 3 is said to be getting an "Optical" version as well.

Not much was revealed regarding the Ray-Ban Meta 3 Optical apart from it having the codename "Bellini" and that it is leaning towards traditional eyeglasses.

This could potentially be a smart glasses venture that could have its lens replaced with graded ones for those who need it, but there is still no confirmation from Meta about its existence.

Meta's Smart Glasses Ventures

Meta has focused on a collaborative effort to create its smart glasses that delivered new experiences in the tech world, starting with the Ray-Ban Stories which was first touted as an Instagram accessory. Together with EssilorLuxottica, it was followed up with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, focused on a standalone wearable that offers cameras, open-ear audio, the Live AI technology, and more.

The company then made an announcement earlier this year with another brand under EssilorLuxottica, and this time, it is partnering with Oakley to deliver more sports-oriented smart glasses. The Oakley Meta HTSN glasses leverage a more performance-focused wearable that feature AI, an IPX4 water resistance rating, built-in camera, and open-ear speakers.

However, it is important to note that these smart glasses are still without any heads-up display or augmented reality capabilities, offering a daily wearable that offers built-in tech features to enjoy.

That being said, Meta is among the companies that are developing the world's first "true AR glasses" which will feature AR technology, with the company demonstrating this with their Aria 2 wearable.