Redmi 15C Leak Reveals Big Screen, Big Battery, and Budget Price For Europe

Redmi will shake up the budget smartphone segment again, this time with the upcoming Redmi 15C.

Recent leaks have revealed key specs and Eurozone pricing details, confirming that Xiaomi's sub-brand will target users looking for high performance at a wallet-friendly price.

Competitive Pricing in the Eurozone

According to newly surfaced reports spotted by Ytechb, the Redmi 15C price in Europe will start at just €129 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

A second model with 256GB of internal storage will be available for €149, while maintaining the same 4GB of RAM. With the entry-level market saturated, Redmi intends to attract a large number of buyers wanting to own a budget handset that won't compromise the quality.

These aggressive prices signal Redmi's intent to dominate the entry-level market yet again.

Redmi 15C Specifications and Features

Even though it costs a budget-friendly price, the Redmi 15C specs deliver a serious bang for its buck. For its display, a huge 6.9-inch IPS LCD panel with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate is perfect for scrolling and gaming.

When it comes to processors, the phone is expected to provide good day-to-day performance, even for casual usage, thanks to MediaTek Helio G81.

For its camera, a 50MP main rear camera will provide decent photography, especially in bright lighting conditions. There's also a 13MP front camera for video calling and selfies.

Meanwhile, the Redmi 15C features an enormous 6,000mAh battery, complemented by 33W fast charging for super quick charging boosts.

The EPREL certification indicates that the battery will be able to maintain 80% of its capacity after 1,000 charging cycles, which is quite high for the budget lineup. This may make the Redmi 15C a go-to choice for heavy users and those who wish for a device that lasts years without substantial battery decay.

Is it Bulky or Light?

According to rumors, Redmi 15C's dimensions are 173 x 81 x 8.2 mm, with a weight of 205 grams. GSM Arena says it will be bulkier, probably because of the huge battery, but the slim build counteracts this to provide a balance between comfort and longevity.

