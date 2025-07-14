I've gone through plenty of tablets over the years, so I didn't expect much from Boost's $20-a-month Celero 5G Tab. A budget tablet with 5G sounded like a long shot. But after using it for a couple of weeks, I'm surprised by how well it actually performs.

It's not lightning-fast. If you're used to an iPad, you'll notice the difference. Still, for what you're paying, it holds its own better than you'd think.

What I Liked

Compact and easy to carry

Surprisingly smooth 90Hz screen

Solid mobile performance with 5G

128GB of storage plus microSD slot

Clean Android 15 interface

Includes a headphone jack

What Could Be Better

App switching can lag

Speaker sounds a little flat

Cameras are basic

Charging is pretty slow

Small Enough to Go Anywhere

The first thing I noticed was the size. It's light, easy to hold, and fits comfortably in one hand when I'm checking email or reading headlines. I've tossed it in a bag for errands, band rehearsals, and coffee shop runs. Never felt like it was in the way.

The 10.95-inch screen runs at full HD resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. That higher refresh rate helps a lot when you're scrolling or flipping through apps. The display isn't especially vivid, but it's sharp indoors and easy enough to see outside in decent light.

Perfect Fit at Band Practice

Usually, I bring my big iPad Pro to my band rehearsal. It's Wi-Fi only, so I have to preload lyrics and chord charts at home and hope I don't need anything else. This time, I left it behind and brought the Celero Tab.

It worked great. The smaller footprint sat better on my music stand, and the built-in 5G let me look up songs mid-session without a second thought. I didn't have to hotspot or prepare ahead. That was a first.

Speed Isn't Its Strength

This tablet isn't a performance machine. If you're trying to juggle multiple apps, it can bog down. Some heavier websites also take a moment to fully load.

That said, once you're in a single app, it runs smoothly enough. I used it for streaming, browsing, email, and even editing a Google Doc or two. It handled all of that without any crashes or stutters.

Celero vs. iPad Air

The Celero 5G Tab and iPad Air are clearly aimed at different users, but the difference isn't as extreme as you might expect.

Celero 5G Tab

10.95-inch display

2000 × 1200 resolution

5:3 aspect ratio (slightly taller in portrait)

Around 1.1 pounds

13MP rear and 5MP front cameras

iPad Air (5th Gen)

10.9-inch display

2360 × 1640 resolution

4:3 aspect ratio (more square)

A bit lighter and more premium feeling

12MP cameras on both sides with better detail

In practice, the Celero feels narrower and taller than the iPad Air when held upright. That shape makes it feel good for scrolling or reading longer documents. In landscape, video fills more of the screen with fewer black bars. It doesn't feel as refined, but it's easier to grip and less slippery. I never worried about dropping it.

At band practice, it was easier to manage than the iPad. It took up less space and still gave me a big enough screen for lyrics and notes.

Built for Streaming and Everyday Use

I watched Netflix, YouTube, and Plex with zero problems. The screen works well as a mini personal TV, and playback stayed smooth. The speaker is just okay. Not very loud and a little tinny, but it gets the job done.

The headphone jack is a welcome touch. I still have wired earbuds that I like using, and this tablet let me plug them in without any fuss. You can also connect Bluetooth headphones easily.

Battery life is solid. I got close to a full day with a mix of video, browsing, and light productivity. Boost says you'll get about 10 hours of video, and I believe it. Charging takes around three hours using the included USB-C charger, so you'll want to plug it in overnight if it's low.

Cameras Get the Basics Right

The cameras aren't anything to brag about. The back one is 13MP and the front is 5MP. They're fine for video calls or snapping something for reference, but you won't want to use this as your main photo device. They're serviceable, but why you'd want to use your tablet to take photos and video is beyond me.

5G Makes a Big Difference

This is where the tablet stands out. Being able to go online anywhere without needing a hotspot changes the way you use it. I tested the 5G around Vancouver, Washington, and it worked really well. Speeds were consistent and I didn't run into any connection drops.

If you're tired of hunting for public Wi-Fi or burning through your phone's battery to hotspot, this tablet skips that whole problem.

Final Take: Is the Boost Celero 5G Tab Worth it?

The Celero 5G Tab isn't trying to be the most powerful or polished tablet. That's not its job. What it does offer is a lightweight, capable, and very portable device that can handle your everyday tasks while staying connected on the go.

It worked better than I expected, even replacing my iPad Pro during rehearsals. If you're already on Boost, this is an easy pickup. Even if you're not, buying it outright still gives you a solid budget tablet with reliable 5G and enough performance for most things.

I didn't think I'd end up using it as much as I have, but here we are. Sometimes you don't need fancy. You just need it to work.