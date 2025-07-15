Mac users will get a native Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on July 17, optimized for Apple silicon.

CD Projekt RED has spent the past five years digging itself out of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch disaster—first dropping the bug-ridden game in December 2020, then rebuilding it with patches, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and steady updates—finally reaching a point where they can take Mac gamers seriously. Early hints suggested a Mac version back in late 2024 (CDPR). Still, today's announcement confirms it's here: full Metal and Apple silicon support, path tracing on top-tier chips, FSR/MetalFX upscaling, HDR, spatial audio, AirPods head-tracking, and more, according to The Verge.

The Mac port announcement didn't land cleanly. Fans who once begged for support are now frustrated that it won't run on base-model M1 machines. CDPR is calling this a Mac release, but the hardware requirements start at 16GB of unified memory, effectively cutting out a big chunk of the Apple user base.

Buckle up, Mac chooms, 'cause we’ve got news you’ve been waiting for! 🤯



You'll be chippin' into the dark future 52 years early, when the Mac version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition drops July 17th, 2025! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bG1mhVXSt7 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 15, 2025

The version launching Thursday is the all-in "Ultimate Edition," which includes the main game, Phantom Liberty, and every major post-launch update. According to reports from a private Apple Park demo, Cyberpunk hit 120fps on M4 Max systems, a flashy showcase that doubles as a flex for Apple's new Metal 4 framework.

CD Projekt Red isn't new to Mac support, though their track record is spotty. The Witcher 2 arrived on macOS back in 2012, followed by The Witcher 3 in 2016; however, support for the platform quietly faded as the studio shifted its focus to console and PC. This time, things look more serious: Cyberpunk's Mac version will be available on Steam, GOG, Epic, and the Mac App Store, with full cross-progression support and day-one Metal integration.

So why now? Money, mostly. Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 30 million copies, but tapping into the Mac ecosystem opens a new revenue stream with relatively little risk. There's also a brand optics play here—CDPR wants to signal that its "we've learned our lesson" arc includes doing right by historically neglected platforms.

Their own CEO recently admitted the studio's post-Witcher 3 high led to "a bit of magical thinking" during Cyberpunk's messy development. Now, CD Projekt is making a different kind of bet, and one grounded in actual strategy. "Allowing us to reach a new group of gamers," said joint CEO Michał Nowakowski in a blog post, "and further expand the Night City community."

It's also a technical milestone. CDPR didn't just port the game—they rebuilt it for Metal 3 and 4, integrating features like HDR, head-tracking audio, and hardware-accelerated path tracing. If it works as promised, it could serve as a flagship case for AAA gaming on Mac.