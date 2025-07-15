'Cyberpunk 2077' finally lands on Mac this Thursday

They fixed the bugs, now they want your MacBook money

V and Johnny Silverhand driving in a Porsche
Night City duo V and Johnny Silverhand ride again in Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Mac. CD Projekt Red

Mac users will get a native Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on July 17, optimized for Apple silicon.

CD Projekt RED has spent the past five years digging itself out of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch disaster—first dropping the bug-ridden game in December 2020, then rebuilding it with patches, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and steady updates—finally reaching a point where they can take Mac gamers seriously. Early hints suggested a Mac version back in late 2024 (CDPR). Still, today's announcement confirms it's here: full Metal and Apple silicon support, path tracing on top-tier chips, FSR/MetalFX upscaling, HDR, spatial audio, AirPods head-tracking, and more, according to The Verge.

The Mac port announcement didn't land cleanly. Fans who once begged for support are now frustrated that it won't run on base-model M1 machines. CDPR is calling this a Mac release, but the hardware requirements start at 16GB of unified memory, effectively cutting out a big chunk of the Apple user base.

The version launching Thursday is the all-in "Ultimate Edition," which includes the main game, Phantom Liberty, and every major post-launch update. According to reports from a private Apple Park demo, Cyberpunk hit 120fps on M4 Max systems, a flashy showcase that doubles as a flex for Apple's new Metal 4 framework.

CD Projekt Red isn't new to Mac support, though their track record is spotty. The Witcher 2 arrived on macOS back in 2012, followed by The Witcher 3 in 2016; however, support for the platform quietly faded as the studio shifted its focus to console and PC. This time, things look more serious: Cyberpunk's Mac version will be available on Steam, GOG, Epic, and the Mac App Store, with full cross-progression support and day-one Metal integration.

Two women sit on a car watching fireworks
Stylized Cyberpunk 2077 artwork celebrating the Lunar New Year in Night City. CD Projekt Red

So why now? Money, mostly. Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 30 million copies, but tapping into the Mac ecosystem opens a new revenue stream with relatively little risk. There's also a brand optics play here—CDPR wants to signal that its "we've learned our lesson" arc includes doing right by historically neglected platforms.

Their own CEO recently admitted the studio's post-Witcher 3 high led to "a bit of magical thinking" during Cyberpunk's messy development. Now, CD Projekt is making a different kind of bet, and one grounded in actual strategy. "Allowing us to reach a new group of gamers," said joint CEO Michał Nowakowski in a blog post, "and further expand the Night City community."

It's also a technical milestone. CDPR didn't just port the game—they rebuilt it for Metal 3 and 4, integrating features like HDR, head-tracking audio, and hardware-accelerated path tracing. If it works as promised, it could serve as a flagship case for AAA gaming on Mac.

