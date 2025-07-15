Roblox just launched a new self-serve licensing tool that could reshape how big-name franchises show up in your favorite games.

Instead of waiting for slow, behind-the-scenes licensing deals, IP owners like Netflix and Lionsgate can now make their rights available directly to Roblox creators—think Stranger Things, Twilight, Squid Game, and Like a Dragon showing up faster, more officially, and without risking takedowns.

"We have a goal to have 10% of all gaming content revenue flowing through the Roblox ecosystem and benefiting our community," said Roblox Chief Product Officer Manuel Bronstein in the press release. "This will require having a wide range of experiences and giving creators the opportunity to partner with rights holders of the most recognizable IP."

The tool, called Roblox License Manager, streamlines what used to be a corporate maze. IP holders list what they're offering, creators apply to use it, and if approved, the licensed experience gets a green light, with no extra legal wrangling. For players, that means more polished content based on popular franchises, not just the janky fan-made stuff that gets pulled down after two weeks.

Roblox is launching the program with several heavyweight IP partners, including:

Netflix (Stranger Things, Squid Game)

Lionsgate (Twilight, Saw, Divergent)

Sega (Like a Dragon)

Kodansha (Blue Lock, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

If you're a regular player, here's the upside: you'll start seeing better-quality games tied to stuff you actually watch. No more guessing which "Squid Game" is the real deal or getting booted from a copycat world because it violated a copyright claim.

It's also a win for creators, who can now build with official assets and monetize licensed games without worrying about takedowns. Roblox says it wants 10% of platform revenue to go back to creators, and IP-driven experiences are a fast track to hitting that.

This move reflects a broader shift in the gaming world, where brands want in without the lag or legal mess. Roblox is betting that if you hand creators the right tools, they'll build experiences that rival full-fledged titles, just without the $70 price tag.

So yeah, it's a licensing press release, but if you're a player, it means your favorite shows are about to get a lot more playable.