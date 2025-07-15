OnePlus is stuffing more AI into your phone and another cable into your desk drawer.

The company announced Monday that its personal intelligence tool, Plus Mind, will arrive on the OnePlus 13 and 13R "in the coming weeks" via software update. Also launching tonight: a $30 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC charging cable that powers both phones and wearables from a single USB-C plug.

"OnePlus AI is all about helping you work smart and play harder, and a big part of our work and play is trying to cope with the information overload we face every single day," said Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy at OnePlus in an email."Plus Mind has been specifically developed to act as a personal intelligence for our users, helping them remember everything in a secure and private way."

Plus Mind wants to turn a three-finger swipe into an AI-fueled filing system. Snap a screenshot of an event poster? It'll ask if you want to add it to your calendar. Grab a fashion blog? It'll auto-summarize the page and store the details in a dedicated "Mind Space" app that the company claims makes it easy to find everything later with a natural-language search.

The feature first debuted on the OnePlus 13s in India, where users can access it via a physical Plus Key. But on North American OnePlus 13 and 13R models, it's all done through gestures. Plus Mind uses AI to recognize and tag whatever you capture—images, messages, social posts, websites—and pulls in extra context like summaries, translations, and scheduling prompts.

How Plus Mind Compares to Other Phone AI Tools

OnePlus isn't the only phone maker rushing to slap "AI" on every feature. Samsung has leaned hard into on-device Galaxy AI tools like live translation and photo editing, while Google's Pixel phones now use Gemini Nano for real-time summarizing, transcribing, and Magic Editor tweaks. Even Apple is jumping in—slowly—with Apple Intelligence, though it won't hit iPhones until later this year. The arms race is on, and OnePlus is trying to prove it can hang with the big players by bundling more intelligence into your daily swipes.

OnePlus says this is part of a broader push into personalized intelligence, following tools like AI Reframe for photo cropping, AI Search for natural-language queries, and AI Translation for real-time interpretation across text, voice, and camera input. The company claims it built this direction based on "hundreds of conversations" with users about their AI hopes and concerns.

Meanwhile, the new SUPERVOOC cable—available tonight on OnePlus.com for $29.99 USD—charges phones at up to 80W and smartwatches at 10W. It's designed for people juggling multiple devices but still somehow losing every charger they own.

It's a small accessory, but a sharp move for OnePlus, which has been steadily pushing convenience-forward tools and features to win over multitaskers.