FCC Targets Chinese Tech in Undersea Cables With New Security Rules

The FCC is moving to significantly enhance U.S. cybersecurity by suggesting new regulations that would prohibit Chinese equipment in undersea internet cables. The submarine cables, which account for 99% of worldwide internet traffic, are critical to both national security and the world economy.

It should be noted that the agency wanted to restrict the power of foreign adversaries over America's digital infrastructure.

New Regulations to Address National Security Threats

In a press release, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr addressed that banning Chinese technology in undersea cables is critical to avoid "an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States."

The FCC says the forthcoming vote, set for August 7, will decide whether Chinese companies listed on the FCC's national security risk list will be excluded from providing technology for U.S.-linked undersea cables and obtaining licenses to construct or operate such infrastructure.

These new limits are consistent with past attempts to limit Chinese tech power, particularly from firms such as Huawei and ZTE, which were pushed out of wireless networks during Donald Trump's presidency under the "rip and replace" policy.

Strategic Shift to Secure Data Flows

While the previous bans targeted land mobile installations, the new move reaches deeper into underwater cable networks, a frequently neglected but vital component of the internet's framework.

The FCC foresees the risks associated with Chinese tech. It hopes to keep out espionage, data theft, and sabotage by hostile states by imposing an early ban.

Fewer Commissioners, Bigger Moves

The current FCC commission, down to just three members from the normal five, has moved in a more assertive direction under Carr's tenure. According to Engadget, some of his recent actions include hot-button investigations of companies with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies as well as resistance to approving mergers that preserve such systems.

Despite the political polarization, the new regulations on undersea cables can come into practice because of the increasing fears of cyberattacks and spying by foreign nations.

Consequences of the Salt Typhoon Hack

The proposal comes after last year's "Salt Typhoon" cyberattack on U.S. telecommunications networks and other key infrastructure. In response to the breach, the FCC maintains that forward-thinking regulation is necessary to counter network vulnerabilities such as undersea cables connecting the U.S. with international partners.

This is in addition to the rationale to eliminate any possible backdoor access by foreign competitors.

With tensions between the U.S. and China over technology and national security, this is just another page for the new digital Cold War.