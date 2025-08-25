Computer Science Degrees Losing Ground in Tech Careers, Says Lovable CEO

In today's fast-changing tech trend, a computer science degree is no longer the guaranteed ticket to success it once was, as advances in AI and new technologies reshape the value of formal education. Anton Osika, CEO and co-founder of Lovable, acknowledged this shift.

Computer Science Degrees Still Useful but No Longer Essential

In an interview with Business Insider, Osika noted that computer science education is not "useless," but its contribution to technology careers has shifted. He described that curiosity, flexibility, and getting high-quality products out the door fast can be more important than credentials.

For most individuals, he thinks, the degree is no longer the gate pass for the world of tech. Rather, people are now able to build, start, and even grow businesses without doing a traditional CS program.

He said that CS degrees remain valuable in some places. They are still relevant when it comes to research, theory, and systems. These are the areas that tools can't replicate easily because they need human technicality.

AI and Tools Reduce the Barrier to Entry

Previously, it took years of training to acquire the technical know-how needed to begin constructing before one could even begin. But with AI-driven platforms, future developers and founders can now realize ideas without needing deep coding knowledge. Osika's own business, Lovable, is right in the middle of this revolution.

Lovable is a "vibe coding" platform that allows individuals with minimal programming experience to make software through the use of AI. The startup already has 45 workers and keeps adding more, as there are 16 available vacancies.

Recent reports indicated that venture capital behemoth Accel is spearheading a funding round worth $1.5 billion for Lovable, evidencing investors' faith in its potential.

Adaptability and Learnability Are More Important

For Anton Osika, the most important thing in hiring is not a candidate's diploma but their learnability and adaptability.

"I care more about how fast someone learns and adapts than where they are today. If a conversation feels alive, if I walk away having learned something new, that's a strong sign they'll thrive in the team and push our ways of working forward," the 35-year-old CEO said.