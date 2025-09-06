Spotify Smart Filters Lets Users Organize Their Library Based on Their Preferences

Spotify has introduced a new feature called Smart Filters that will help users improve the arrangement and organization of their library.

Instead of simply being categorized into albums or playlists, users will now get the chance to catalog their library depending on their preferred order using the latest filters rolled out.

Spotify Smart Filters Bring New Organization Tools

According to the latest announcement from Spotify, Smart Filters is currently rolling out to Premium users in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa, with the feature going live on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets first.

Smart Filters offer users a way to better categorize the Your Library page, with it getting a much-needed upgrade from its previous limited options for organization. Users now get new filtering categories like Activities, Moods, and Genres, with each offering more specific filters to use for arranging songs.

Optimize Your Library With The New Filters

According to DigitalTrends, the previous version of Your Library may tend to be chaotic or disorganized as, by default, it will display Liked Songs, recently played songs or albums, Playlists, Downloads, and more, all on one page.

While there are already filters to choose from, like arranging it to feature only Playlists or Downloads, it is still more generalized. The new Smart Filters offer more options to choose from for organization, and they help to easily explore the library better than before.

Spotify's New Features Available

Spotify's music streaming platform remains one of the most used and trusted apps globally, with the company regularly delivering fresh features that help improve the experience.

Earlier this year, the company announced a Snooze feature, which will skip overplayed songs in one's library, playlist, or radio station for a 30-day period.

In a bid to expand the Audiobook content on the platform, Spotify revealed that they are now turning to generative AI for help in producing more audiobook content.

Spotify will not use generative AI to create new written content. Instead, the company will use AI voice narration, in collaboration with ElevenLabs, to help authors bring their works as audiobooks for users to stream.

For long-time Spotify fans and users who prefer music quality streaming, the much-awaited Hi-Fi or lossless streaming experience on the platform is coming soon as reports have spotted the code referencing FLAC and 24-bit streaming.