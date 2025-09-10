Meta Community Notes Update Notifies Users on Corrections, Rates Fact Checks

Meta has gone all-in on Community Notes earlier this year, and now, they are sharing the latest update on the fact-checking feature available on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Part of this latest update to Community Notes is a feature that will share notifications on all changes or corrections applied to a post that has a note on it. The company has also released another feature that serves as a rating system for the added information.

Meta Community Notes Update Brings New Features

Meta Chief Information Security Officer Guy Rosen shared in a recent post on X that there is a new update to the company's Community Notes.

The Meta executive also took the time to share their recent milestone on the feature, with over 70,000 contributors having joined the service and the company having published over 15,000 notes on its platforms.

We’re testing new Community Notes features at Meta:

Anyone can now request a note or rate if a note is helpful

- Users get notified when posts they’ve interacted with receive a Community Note

- 70,000+ contributors have written 15,000+ notes (6% published).

Learn more or join:… pic.twitter.com/WCQC3CMnbe — Guy Rosen (@guyro) September 10, 2025

Notifications on Notes Corrections

The first feature discussed by Meta's CISO is a way for users to receive notifications on posts that have been revised, corrected, or edited on the platform. However, these notifications would only apply to the posts containing Community Notes that they have interacted with, which includes actions like reactions (like, heart, wow, and more), comments, and shares.

If a post they interacted with gets updated information as arranged by Meta's Community Notes team, users would receive notifications to see the latest changes.

It was not discussed by Meta whether the correction would be done by its team or another contributor. However, these updated data or facts would still focus on verified information vetted by the team.

Rate Fact Checks Online

Users may now also rate whether a Community Note is helpful or not in this latest update, and it could possibly help improve Meta's fact-checking efforts in the future.

While Rosen did not exactly discuss what would happen to the note if it were rated negatively, it is possible that it could only pertain to the topic or the note's visibility on the user's feed.

Request Notes on Posts

Lastly, Rosen shared that users on Meta's platforms may now request a Community Note to be available on a said post. This would be helpful for posts that still have no fact-checked information and if users disagree regarding what another user shared online.

It is important to note that not all users share the same feelings or opinions on certain subject matters and having a Community Note appear on these kinds of posts could help clarify information online.

That being said, TechCrunch reported that critics previously pointed out a flaw in Community Notes-like fact-checking programs as it could sometimes fail to reach a general consensus among users.

Users may join Meta's Community Notes program as a contributor by visiting this link and applying using their existing Meta accounts.