X is now testing a new Community Notes feature that allows it to promote posts that are liked by users who share a different view on the topic.

Community Notes has been the main way for X users to fact-check content and information found on the platform, and this new feature enables it to provide perspective on several posts online.

X Tests Community Notes to Find Most-Liked Posts

X announced that it is experimenting with a new feature that would transform the Community Notes experience. The feature is tasked to find top-liked posts by people who share different perspectives on the platform.

It will feature a callout saying that the post has been liked by "people with different perspectives," asking a user if they agree with the post, and finding out why they liked the post as well.

Community Notes show when they’re found helpful by people who normally disagree. What if we could do the same for posts, recognizing posts that are liked by people who normally disagree? We’ve heard requests for this for years since launching Community Notes, and we’re starting a… pic.twitter.com/ITRgWIJ2vE — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) June 5, 2025

Unifying X With Community Notes Feature

According to TechCrunch, X could possibly be using a new "bridging algorithm" for this new feature of Community Notes, which is attempting to test a unifying experience on social media.

Thanks to the new feature, when X posts garner likes, Community Notes will give users notice regarding its traction and collect more insights if this is a consensus among the users of the platform.

X's Community Notes Features

For many years, X (formerly Twitter) has adopted Community Notes to provide additional context to users. Thanks to Elon Musk, it became the forefront of its fact-checking and community moderation, with users allowed to take part in the experience.

The social media platform's decision to make it the main feature of its content moderation also meant that it had to be fast in catching misinformation and inaccurate data shared on posts. Last year, Musk and the team announced the new Lightning Notes feature, which will make Community Notes available in under 20 minutes for a specific post to ensure that the post is checked and verified.

However, it is important to note that X's Community Notes is bringing in information from any kind of person who has signed up to join the experience, and it does not require experts or credentials to take part.

Musk previously claimed that there are organizations that join Community Notes to "game" the system, vowing to fix the experience for users.