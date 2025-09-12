FDA Approves New Hypertension Notification Feature With Apple's WatchOS 26

Apple is launching a new hypertension alert feature for Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and later models with the upcoming watchOS 26 update.

This feature, approved by the FDA, will be available to users starting Sept. 15.

Apple's New Hypertension Monitoring Feature

According to The Verge, the new hypertension alerts represent Apple's continued focus on health with its smartwatches. This feature works by utilizing the watch's existing optical heart sensor to monitor how a user's blood vessels respond to heartbeats.

Over the course of a month, an advanced algorithm analyzes the data to detect signs of high blood pressure. If the system identifies potential hypertension, it alerts the wearer, offering an important tool for proactive health management.

As 9to5Mac reports, this is how Apple describes the hypertension alerts feature in full detail.

Hypertension notifications on Apple Watch use data from the optical heart sensor to analyze how a user's blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart. The algorithm works passively in the background reviewing data over 30-day periods and will notify users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension. These notifications provide users with valuable insights into their health as it relates to this widespread condition simply by wearing their Apple Watch, so they can begin making potentially lifesaving behavioral changes, or start treatment to reduce their risk of serious, long-term health events.

FDA Approval and Global Availability

Apple spokesperson Zaina Khachadourian confirmed that the new feature has received FDA approval for its accuracy and safety. The hypertension alerts will be available in over 150 countries and regions, allowing a global audience to benefit from this advanced health feature.

The feature will launch alongside the new watchOS 26, which will debut with the Apple Watch SE3, Series 11, and Ultra 3 models. For the past years, the Cupertino giant has rolled out several health features for its prized wearable. However, not all features have received immediate support. Some became controversial, like the blood oxygen sensor.

Back in July, Apple appealed to overturn the ban on the said feature after health tech firm Masimo won the argument. The International Trade Commission (ITC) favored Masimo's claim that it did not permit Apple to use its patented tech.

Advancing Health with Wearable Technology

Apple has been expanding its health tracking capabilities in recent years, and blood pressure monitoring is the latest addition to its suite of health tools.

With this new feature, Apple Watch becomes an even more essential device for those looking to monitor their health in real-time. Apple continues to equip users with the tools they need to live healthier lives through the wearable device.